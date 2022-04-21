It is not definitively proven, but it is assumed that the city of Rome was created on April 21, 753 BC. The mythological answer to the creation of Rome came when the city had already become a world empire. Legend has it that Aeneas, son of the king of Troy and the goddess Venus, fled his city during a battle. Accompanied by some men, he went to the Italian peninsula, where his son Ascânio started a settlement called Alba Longa. Two descendants of Aeneas – Numitor and Amulius – would later appear in accounts of the creation of Rome.

The legend continues: when he died, Silvio Procas, twelfth king of Alba Longa, would have left two children. The youngest, Amulius, seized the throne, leaving Numitor, his eldest brother, behind. To secure the reign of his descendants, he killed Lausus, son of Numitor, and forced his niece, Rhea Silvia, to swear to her chastity. However, Mars, the god of war, made Rhea Silvia the mother of the twins Romulus and Remus.

When Amulius learned of this, he sentenced Rhea Silvia to death and ordered the two newborns to be thrown in a basket into the River Tiber. Dragged by the current, the children would have been found at the base of Palatine Hill by a wolf, who started to breastfeed them. On the wolf’s trail, neighborhood shepherds found the twins and took care of raising them.

Remus was killed by Romulus

Later, Romulus and Remus were brought before the lonely Numitor, who recognized his grandchildren and told them of the dishonor. In an act of revenge, they took the palace of Alba Longa, killed King Amulius and re-crowned their grandfather Numitor. As a sign of gratitude, they received permission to found a city on the spot where they had been abandoned.

By the will of the gods, the town, soon surrounded by walls, was baptized Rome. Remus mocked the defensive moat opened along the wall and was killed by the furious Romulus. Ambitious in his projects, he began to populate the city with shepherds, bandits, fugitive slaves and adventurers.

Roma is an Etruscan name

By the calculations of the Roman historian Marcos Terencio Varro (116 BC – 27 BC), taking into account the legend of Romulus and Remus and Greek mythology, 753 BC was the year of the foundation of Rome. Some archaeologists estimate, however, that the city was founded in the year 600 BC The hypothesis that Rome resulted from the fusion of small Latin and Sabine settlements on the Palatine cannot be ruled out either.

What is certain is that the name “Rome” came from the Etruscans, a people of unknown origin who disappeared in history, leaving enigmatic traces of their culture, religion and legislation in the Roman Empire. Archaeologists have also found traces of the Etruscans in urban planning and plumbing techniques.

Little by little, the Romans managed to free themselves from Etruscan rule, expanding their influence in Africa, Central and Western Europe, Greece and Asia Minor. In 509 BC, the monarchy was overthrown and the Republic was established. From 200 BC until the year 476, Rome went through six centuries of continuous territorial expansion, forming an empire even more vast than that of Alexander the Great.

Taken by the Germans in 476, Rome entered history as a symbol of power and civilization, of tragedy and glory – the “eternal city”. Even today, any excavation or simple construction site reveals new details of the city’s past.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat