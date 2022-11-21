The statistics of the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the month of October revealed that the number of those registered with the Authority from the private sector rose to 21,868 subscribers, and the number of private sector companies increased in an unprecedented manner, reaching 7,515 companies registered with the Authority until the end of October, out of 7,874. An entity registered with the Authority, as the share of the federal government sector out of the total number is 93, while the number of business entities registered in the local government sector is 266.

The authority said that employers in the private sector are obligated to register with the authority, with the exception of those operating from it, or whose headquarters are located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so that when a citizen joins any of them and within the aforementioned scope, he must register with the authority and subscribe on behalf of citizens with it, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law for Pensions and Social Security. and its modifications.

She explained that the employer is obligated to register the citizen within 30 days from the date of his joining the work, and the contributions must be paid on his behalf by a maximum by the middle of the month following the month in which he joined it, in order to avoid any fines that may arise as a result of the delay in paying these contributions, which are applied without prior notice or warning. She calls on employers to educate their human resources employees about the pension law to spare them the burden of paying additional sums that may be incurred as a result of lack of awareness of the law.

The authority pointed out that employers can request awareness-raising workshops on the law or services through the authority’s website (workshop delivery service).

The authority’s data for the month of October indicates that the number of registered persons in the federal government sector reached 34,740 insured persons, while the number of insured persons in the local government sector reached 29,828 subscribers. The number of insured persons in the private sector is 21,868 subscribers, divided into 6,671 subscribers, and 15,197 subscribers.

The Authority’s data also revealed that the number of services provided during the month of October amounted to 4,119 services, which varied between electronic services and others through service centers that were visited by 1,282 customers during the same month, while the Authority’s call center received and answered 9,303 calls. During October, the authority disbursed 783 applications for end-of-service benefits and compensation.

And it completed 113 requests for “adding service” and 31 requests for “purchasing a legal period of service.”

