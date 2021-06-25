Horror shakes Canada again: 751 unidentified graves were found in a former boarding school for indigenous children in the province of Saskatchewan. This terrible find is added to that of last May, when they were discovered the remains of the bodies of 215 minors in the graves of another similar center.

The community leaders and the Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations of Saskatchewan appeared to give an account of the facts: “Until yesterday, we found 751 graves without names,” he told the press. the head of the Cowessess First Nation, Cadmus Delorme.

Radar mappings

He also clarified that it was not a common grave and explained that each grave will be evaluated over the next few weeks to determine the final number of victims found at the scene. They were found through ground-penetrating radar mappings.

Delorme explained that the graves may have been marked at some point, but that “The representatives of the Catholic Church removed those tombstones.” He pointed out that this is a crime in Canada, so the site is treated “like a crime scene”.

As soon as the facts are known, the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau called the findings “an embarrassing reminder systemic racism, discrimination and injustice that indigenous peoples they have faced and continue to fight in Canada. “

Isolated from their families

It is estimated that around 150,000 native, mestizo and Inuit children were forcibly recruited until the 1990s in 139 boarding schools of all country. Once there, they were isolated from their families and their cultural roots. Also, many were subjected to mistreatment and sexual abuse and some 4,000 died according to the data handled by an investigation commission.

The Marieval boarding school on whose grounds the tombs were found hosted Aboriginal children between 1899 and 1997, although two years later it was demolished and its place was taken by a day school. The leaders of the indigenous communities more such discoveries await in the coming months.