Commenting on this large increase in a short time, the director of the “2 Enough” project at the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, Desiree Labib, said: “We aim to reduce the population increase, promote the concept of the small family and correct wrong societal concepts that push families to procreate.”

She pointed out that this is done “while adhering to a general principle, which is the family’s right to determine the number of its children, while securing its right to obtain information and family planning methods that enable it to reach the desired number of children.”“.

And Labib continued, in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “We seek to reduce the rates of population increase in order to achieve the missing balance between economic growth rates and population growth rates, to improve the quality of life of the Egyptian citizen and achieve the target total fertility rate in 2030, which is 2.4 children per woman.”

The agency had announced on the fifth of last July, that the number of Egypt’s population inside had reached 102 million, so that the first quarter of a million people were registered after that on the 23rd of last August, that is, after 50 days..

The population of the second quarter of a million people was recorded on the thirteenth of last October, 50 days after the first. However, the third quarter of a million people was registered within 60 days..

The director of the “2 Enough” project said: “We are working to restore the role of civil society, stoke voluntary efforts to confront the population problem, and increase the demand for family planning services, through door-knock campaigns and extensive mass media campaigns, and provide family planning services by developing infrastructure and providing resources. Human rights for family planning clinics in NGOs“.

National Population Strategy

Over the past years, Egypt established the “National Population Strategy”, which aims to control population growth, in light of the persistence of high fertility rates, and the economic and social challenges that have emerged with them, and affect the quality of educational and health services provided to citizens..

The strategy worked on 5 main axes: economic empowerment, service intervention, cultural, media and educational intervention, digital transformation, and legislative intervention.

Labib confirmed that “a number of family planning clinics for NGOs located in the poorest governorates with the highest fertility rates have been established, equipped and operated, namely, Beheira, Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Qena, Sohag, Assiut, Luxor and Aswan, in addition to Al Asmarat District“.

street theater

In her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Labib indicated that “in the poorest governorates with the highest fertility rates, many plays were performed according to street theater, benefiting thousands of citizens, and the highest percentage of female viewers was 68 percent of the number of attendees.“.

And she added: “In the theatrical performance, we presented many negative effects resulting from the large number of children, by creating attractive situations for the viewer that make him think about messages, without fabricating, and avoiding preaching and intimidation methods, with a focus on many social misconceptions that push many families towards increasing Procreation, in a light, attractive and acceptable comic way that easily reaches the viewer, in order to correct these misconceptions“.

projects for women

Through the National Population Strategy, thousands of projects will be funded for women beneficiaries of the family planning program who have committed to applying its rules and standards, training and qualifying a large number of them on entrepreneurship and financial education, and raising the efficiency and development of health units in integrated hospitals at the level of the Republic.

Egypt is also working to make all family planning methods available to everyone free of charge, and to raise the Egyptian citizen’s awareness of the basic concepts of the population issue and its social and economic effects, through the formulation of cultural messages broadcast through campaigns, and the launch of awareness programs for young people on the correct concepts and behaviors of reproduction..

advanced workouts

And the director of the “2 Enough” project at the Ministry of Social Solidarity added: “In cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund, and with funding from the European Union, many doctors and nurses have been trained to integrate reproductive health services with family planning services.“.

And she added: “The package of services that will be trained on included reproductive rights, prenatal care, pre- and post-natal counseling, nutrition for women during pregnancy, lactation and the puerperium, prevention and treatment of infections of the reproductive system and sexually transmitted diseases, health education and support for breastfeeding, and early diagnosis of breast cancer. In addition to family planning services“.

deterrent penalties and laws

Among the axes that Egypt is working on to stop the population increase, the Ministry of Justice is reviewing and following up the laws before the House of Representatives, with regard to the law on the age of marriage, and the issuance of a law criminalizing the marriage of minors, and toughening the penalty for early marriage for girls, and child labor, provided that it includes the father or guardian.

“magical stick”

At the same time, Dr. Amr Hassan, former rapporteur of the National Population Council, and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and infertility at Qasr Al-Ainy says: “We do not have a magic wand that can solve the problem, but the solution requires awareness, attention, vision and serious work, confronting and recognizing deficiencies and developing logical solutions. They are able to defy the odds and succeed in any mission, and history is witness to that“.

Hassan explained to “Sky News Arabia”, “By following up on the many discussions and studies carried out by many scholars and specialists in the field of population and development over the past decades, and following up on the results that have been achieved to address the population problem, we can confirm that solving the problem must be achieved.” It is carried out in accordance with a strong institutional framework, and it is through drawing up policies, setting plans, organizing roles, and following up on implementation“.

He continued: “The Egyptian state has officially entered into the face of the population problem since 1965, meaning that the age of this experience has approached 60 years, and despite that we are still revolving around this problem, and so far we are suffering from its negative effects, although we were proactive at the beginning.“.

golden opportunity

Hassan noted that “Egypt now has a golden opportunity to decisively confront the problem of overpopulation, as there is a political will to solve this problem. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has put the issue of population growth in Egypt in mind since he took office, and has repeatedly highlighted the need to solve it.”

He concluded his speech by saying, “Egypt has a great ambition and a clear goal, which is to reduce the annual increase rate to 400,000 citizens, which is a great dream, if it is realized, that will contribute to solving many problems.”