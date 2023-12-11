The mystery of the 750 thousand euro ring that disappeared in Paris has been solved. The management of the Ritz, one of the most renowned hotels in the world, communicated to 'Le Parisien' that the precious jewel, of which traces were lost last Friday, has been found. “It was in a vacuum cleaner bag” they explain, assuring that “it was absolutely not a theft”. The owner of the jewel will soon return to France to recover it. The hotel management offered him three free nights as compensation for what happened.