Parachuting Military School Méndez Parada
The Méndez Parada Military School of Parachuting celebrates three quarters of a century since its foundation at the Alcantarilla Air Base, the cradle of this specialty in Spain
Captain Méndez Parada (Segovia, 1899) and 23-year-old soldier Fortunato finish preparations to begin the takeoff of a Havilland plane for a test flight. It was a few minutes after 9:30 a.m. and before taking off on March 7, 1930, the command told the subordinate to take two parachutes, “in case we did.
#years #taming #wind
Leave a Reply