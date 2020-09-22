The United Nations is turning 75 and needs to be reformed. However, their achievements should not be taken for granted.

Has multilateralism failed? On the occasion of the 75th birthday of the UN this question is being asked more often than ever before. In fact, there seems to be little reason to celebrate. So it fits well that a big anniversary celebration in New York is out of the question anyway because of the corona pandemic and that the General Assembly starting on Tuesday is only taking place virtually.

The question of “reform or collapse” of the world organization, which was raised on its 50th birthday, still remains. Ten years later, the General Assembly welcomed a submission by General Secretary Kofi Annan with 101 reform proposals. But the 194 member states have implemented barely ten percent of this to date. A reform of the Security Council, which more than 90 percent of UNO members have long considered necessary, fails not only because of the unwillingness of the three major veto powers, the USA, China and Russia.

France and Great Britain are also not prepared to even limit their privilege, for example by converting their two national permanent council seats into seats for the EU, which their members would then hold on a rotation basis. In addition, four of the five veto powers have significantly weakened the UN and damaged its reputation since the beginning of the millennium through serious breaches and disregard for international law in Iraq, the Crimea and the Asian Sea. Added to this is the failure of the Security Council in the Syrian war, which has now been going on for nine years, as well as the unwillingness to cooperate and openly anti-UNO behavior of its – so far – most powerful member state, the USA.

But despite all the understandable depressions about the global chaos, the seemingly powerless UN and its inadequate reforms, its achievements and successes should not be forgotten or overlooked. Without diplomatic mediation by the UN, even more conflicts would have escalated into wars in the last 75 years, possibly even with the use of nuclear weapons. Without the UN humanitarian organizations, hundreds of millions of surviving victims of violent conflicts and natural disasters would not have been cared for.

Within the framework of the UN, the member states also agreed thousands of norms and treaties on human rights and international law, arms control and disarmament, social and labor standards as well as on health, species, environmental and climate protection. In spite of all its inadequacies, the world organization has by no means become redundant. And no one has yet presented a better and at the same time realistic alternative.