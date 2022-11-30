On November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted a historic plan whose consequences would mark the coming decades in the Middle East and are still felt today: the partition of Palestine into two states: Jewish and Arab. This plan allowed the realization of the Zionist project, but it was the beginning of a tragedy for the Palestinians, the end of which does not seem to be in sight.

Since 1978, November 29 has been celebrated every year as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This date was chosen for its significance and is based on the United Nations General Assembly’s call for the annual celebration of the Partition Plan for Palestine.

This crucial plan at the level of history in the region, was voted on November 29, 1947 and led six months later -on May 14, 1948- to the creation of the State of Israel, while, for its part, the An independent Palestinian state never came into being.







Traditionally, this Solidarity Day provides an opportunity for the international community to remember that the question of Palestine has not yet been resolved and that the Palestinian people have not yet enjoyed their rights, defined by the General Assembly: the right to self-determination without external interference; the right to independence and sovereignty; and the right of Palestinians to return to their homes, from which they have been displaced, and to recover their property.

A three minute vote

After the Second World War, Palestine, which had been under the rule of the United Kingdom since 1922, was mired in internal convulsions because the Arabs and Jews who came from Europe had difficulties living together and the British president could no longer control the situation in the country. . The Jewish genocide in Europe perpetrated by Nazi Germany, the US interference in the region, the creation of the Arab League and the pressure exerted by armed Zionist clandestine groups, in particular, radically changed the local and international context. And that is why London decided in February 1947 to entrust the Palestinian question to the United Nations.

It was on November 29 of that year when the UN General Assembly in New York voted to partition Palestine. The resolution, also known as resolution 181, was approved by 33 votes in favor -including those of the United States, the Soviet Union and France-, 13 votes against -those of the Arab States- and ten abstentions -including that of United Kingdom-. The vote did not last more than three minutes. Just three minutes to seal the fate of an entire nation; of a whole town.







Palestine, where more than 1,300,000 Arabs and some 600,000 Jews lived at that time, was divided into three entities that would become independent on August 1, 1948. The Jewish State was made up of a strip that stretched from the northern tip of Galilee to the edge of Lake Tiberias, the central coast -from Haifa to Tel Aviv- and the Negev desert.

The Palestinians held three areas: one in the Western Galilee, another in the Gaza Strip with part of the Sinai border, and a third in the West Bank. Jerusalem and its environs form a “corpus separatum” (Latin for “separate body”) under a special international regime, administered by the UN. The Jews thus obtained 54% of the territory, although they do not represent more than 30% of the population.

The end of the dream for some; the beginning of the tragedy for others

The resolution detailed the steps to be taken towards independence in areas such as citizenship, economic union, rights of transit, and the declaration to be made by the provisional government of each of the proposed states on access to holy sites and rights of religious communities and minorities.

London, although it initiated the convocation of this special session of the General Assembly, refused to participate in the application of the plan. The UK, which has constantly shifted its position, was pro-Arab at the time of the vote. No doubt because the former colonial power was aware of the explosive nature of what was being decided.

I urge all parties to take immediate steps to reduce tensions & end the spiral of violence engulfing the occupied West Bank. Este #PalestineDaylet’s reaffirm our support to the Palestinian people in their quest to build a future of peace, justice, security, & dignity for all. —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 29, 2022



France, which had been undecided for a long time, finally voted in favor of the plan. Until the end, the Arab countries that called for the creation of a “single, democratic and independent Palestinian state” tried to oppose partition. But they found an unexpected alliance in this period when the cold war was beginning, between the United States and the Soviet Union, which allowed them to gather the two-thirds majority necessary to approve the text. While the Soviets wanted to drive the British out of Palestine, the Americans took into account the growing influence of Judaism in their country.

The main Jewish leaders accepted the plan, but some Zionists rejected it because it was far from the Greater Israel to which they aspired. In Tel Aviv, the Jewish community held its breath as the plan was voted on and greeted it with elation, while among the Palestinians an immense sense of injustice prevailed. The Arab countries rejected the plan and from there the incidents and exactions multiplied.

The current situation: a dead end

On May 14, 1948, David Ben Gourion, considered the founder of Israel, proclaimed the creation of the Jewish State. The next day the first Arab-Israeli conflict broke out. At the end of the conflict, Israel will occupy 78% of Palestine while more than 760,000 Palestinians will take the path of exodus.

During the June 1967 conflict, Israel controlled, in addition to the Syrian Golan and the Egyptian Sinai – which was returned to Egypt in 1982 – the West Bank, East Jerusalem, which the country subsequently annexed, and the Gaza Strip, from which It was unilaterally withdrawn in 2005, but it has been blocked since 2007.

In Israel today, most of the right, and especially the extreme right, are firmly committed to building a Greater Israel: a single Jewish state from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River. As early as 1848, Ben-Gurion had said: “Accepting partition does not commit us to giving up the West Bank.”

Young Palestinian women hold petitions with a map of British Mandate Palestine (L) and a current map of the Palestinian territories without areas annexed by Israel and settlements. In Gaza City on February 5, 2020. AFP – EMMANUEL DUNAND

This idea was taken up by almost all the prime ministers, especially by Menachem Begin in 1967 and above all by Benjamin Netanyahu, who has just won the parliamentary elections and who has received the order from the president, Isaac Herzog, to form a government. Greater Israel is the ideological base of his party, the Likud, founded in 1973.

On the Palestinian side, however, the evolution of ideas has been in the opposite direction. At first, supported by neighboring Arab states, the Palestinians opposed the division of their territory. The objective of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO) was the recovery of the entirety of the territory when it was founded in 1964 and it was also the goal of the former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat at the beginning of his political struggle. But over the years, the PLO changed its strategy, rejecting violence and recognizing the two-state solution in 1973. It became even more explicit in 1988, and again when its Charter was amended in 1996.

However, recovering all of Palestine continues to be the goal of several political groups, including Hamas, an Islamist party present mainly in Gaza. But even this formation has been willing to make concessions on several occasions; to renounce violence and to recognize the State of Israel, especially when it accepted a Palestinian unity government in April 2014.

Future right-wing and far-right coalition in Israel

This commemoration day and the 75th anniversary of the partition of Palestine therefore come at a time of negotiations to form a new government between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies, who won a majority. in the legislative elections on November 1: the hardest and most anti-Palestinian right has 64 seats out of the 120 in Parliament.

Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right figure who favors even greater use of force against what the Israelis call “terrorism” and the Palestinians “resistance”, has already signed an agreement with Likud whereby He will occupy the position of Minister of National Security in the next government.

Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party speaks during parliamentary consultations, at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022. AFP – MENAHEM KAHANA

In this context of rising nationalist sentiment in Israel, many wonder what will happen to the Palestinian cause.

Last week, the Israeli army suspended two soldiers implicated in the attack on human rights activists in Hebron. One of them spoke out in favor of the far-right leader. “Ben Gvir is going to clean everything up here. It’s over, they’ve lost (…), the party’s over,” he said.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that, for some time now, international demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle have been increasingly discreet.

Since 1977 and the proclamation by the UN of November 29 as a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, ritual demonstrations of solidarity with Palestine have been scheduled every year in some countries, but without any repercussions on the course of events.

But it should be noted that the commemoration has become increasingly discreet, while several Arab countries have already made peace with Israel without any compensation for the Palestinians, apart from the promise to renounce – for the moment – the annexation of the valley of the Jordan.