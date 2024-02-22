An this winter day in the middle of the Swiss Alps, the bright white ground is quickly approaching. The single-engine aircraft touches down gently in deep fresh snow. Now it goes into a curve with the remaining momentum. The two-seater comes to a stop slightly across the slope and almost in the direction of the valley. Now the engine is switched off. An unreal silence greets both pilots in the middle of the Hüfi glacier. Landing here in the snow at an altitude of 3,000 meters and, above all, taking off again – only very few aircraft can do that. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub is one of them. She can do much more.

When a pilot is asked what makes his PA-18 special, he primarily mentions its versatility: glacier or water flying, towing banners, towing gliders, taking off and landing on short bush runways, training pilots – a Super Cub is for it all predestined. There is even a special version as a sprayer for agriculture. Cub means a bear cub in American usage.