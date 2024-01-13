Special logo

2024 will be a very special year for the entire MotoGP world championship. In fact, the 75 years since the first season valid for the two-wheel world titleswhich took place in 1949, one year before the start of Formula 1. To best celebrate this occasion, MotoGP will organize different moments of remembrancestarting with the presentation of the special logo dedicated to the 75th anniversary which was unveiled in the final round of the 2023 season in Valencia.

A year full of anniversaries

There will be some over the course of the year 'special' dates which will be celebrated by the MotoGP, like the June 13thanniversary of the first ever world championship ranking race – the 350cc race held on the Isle of Man – and the June 17ththe day in 1949 when the first race ever in the top classagain on the Tourist Trophy circuit.

The championship organizers have also 'set up' a special hashtag, #MotoGP75which will accompany the story of these celebrations throughout 2024, together with one new section of the official MotoGP websitewhich will be completely dedicated to initiatives connected to this important anniversary for the entire world of two wheels.