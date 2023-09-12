The brief parenthesis in F1

Having a very respectable career in various categories, complete with prestigious victories, but being mainly remembered for a single episode in the only race held in Formula 1. This is the curious case of the Frenchman Jean-Louis Schlesserborn in Nancy on 12 September 1948 and whose birthday is today 75 years old. A driver who distinguished himself above all in rallies and in the sports prototype world championship, but who also played the role of third driver in Circus, writing, despite himself, a piece of history of this sport. Grandson of another driver like Jo Schlesser, his adventure in motorsport began between the 70s and 80s with rallies, and then landed in open-wheel championships such as Formula 3 and Formula 2. The leap in quality in top flight occurred as test driver for Williams, although in 1983 the first opportunity to participate in the French Grand Prix with RAM arose. The dream, however, ended prematurely in qualifying, thanks to a time that was too high to be able to take part in the GP regularly. Despite this, his activity with the Grove team continued in the following years, until the second golden opportunity.

The eve of the 1988 Italian GP

In the 1988 occupying the official seats of the two FW12s were Riccardo Patrese and Nigel Mansellwith the latter forced to stop at the Belgian Grand Prix for the chickenpox. While Frank Williams promoted Martin Brundle at Spa-Francorchamps, the same did not happen to Monzawhen Schlesser was called to replace the ‘Lion’. That season, however, turned out to be a nightmare for the entire Formula 1, except for Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s McLaren. The two, at the wheel of the devastating MP4/4were the authentic protagonists of that year, as demonstrated by the 11 consecutive victories achieved up to that point by the English team. No one, at least until Red Bull’s recent record, had ever managed to achieve such a high number of victories in a row, and the chances of McLaren managing to win all the races that season were actually concrete. The eve of Italian GPscheduled for September 11, 1988, was also conditioned by passing of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Maranello company who died on 14 August at the age of 90. In a certain sense, fate chose Schlesser as the material author of the miracle of ‘Drake’.

The unexpected episode

In Monza, in fact, Alain Prost first withdrew due to a technical problem, which left Senna in command of the race with the unique opportunity of being able to extend his lead in the drivers’ standings, coming close to winning the title. The objective was then successfully completed by the Brazilian, but with more difficulty than expected: on the penultimate lap of the Italian GP, ​​in fact, Senna faced the old First Variation with Schlesser in front of him to be dubbed. Between the two, however, there was a misunderstanding, with a contact which sent the Brazilian into a spin and with the car resting on the external curb without ever returning to the track. In this way, the two Ferraris of Gerhard Berger and Michele Alboreto took the lead, who with that a double they brought home the only success of 1988 not signed by McLaren. Without that episode, given the victories of the Woking manufacturer in all the subsequent GPs of the year, there would have been the only case of a team capable of winning all the GPs on the calendar.

Two laps to go, leading comfortably… backmarker outta nowhere 😱 Ayrton Senna tripped over Jean-Louis Schlesser in the closing stages of 1988 #ItalianGPcausing the only race McLaren failed to win all season! pic.twitter.com/S3ohCCfm0U — Formula 1 (@F1) August 30, 2018

The numerous victories

Schlesser is therefore remembered for this episode, but it is necessary to underline what were his career victories: among these, the most famous were those achieved in 1989 and 1990when he graduated world champion Sportprototipi together with Mauro Baldi. Even before that, in 1981, he came close to achieving the feat in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, when he placed second as a rookie together with compatriots Jacky Haran and Philippe Streiff. Consequently, in the 1980s, Schlesser alternated his commitment to Williams with the GT championships, until he dedicated himself completely to rallying between the 1990s and 2000s. During this period, the Frenchman won five Rally Raid world championships consecutive from 1998 to 2002, also adding two editions of the Dakar Rally in 1999 and 2000.