On the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the establishment of the United Nations, President Donald Trump has heard a lot of praise for China. He said during his speech that the United Nations should hold China responsible for the corona virus infection. He also attacked the World Health Organization from the UN platform. Trump said that China has complete control over the institution. The WHO therefore lied that there is no evidence of corona virus being man-made.Trump addressed the Corona virus as a Chinese virus during his speech. He said that 75 years after the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations, we are once again having a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce war against the invisible enemy Chinese virus. The virus has killed countless people in 188 countries of the world.

We started the offensive against Corona

He said that we started the most aggressive against the Corona virus since World War II. We rapidly supplied a record of ventilators. We also gave ventilators to our friendly countries when it was in excess.