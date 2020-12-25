Highlights: Counterfeiters looted 75 thousand rupees on OLX under the pretext of buying furniture

On OLX, fraudsters put 75 thousand rupees on the pretext of buying furniture. Deepti, who lives in Kavinagar, Ghaziabad in UP, has complained in this matter to the local police station. After registering the case, the police has started investigating. CO Cyber ​​Cell Abhay Kumar Mishra said that the police are taking action in the case of cheating on OLX. Apart from this, people are also being made aware.

The victim stated in the complaint that she had put an advertisement on OLX to sell some of the furniture in the house. He received a call from a person named Shravan on 23 December. He talked about buying furniture. He said that he would make the payment online, then take the goods.

After this Shravan asked for Paytm details. After receiving the Paytm details, he sent Rs 5 from Paytm as a trial. He received a notification for a transaction of 5 rupees, he checked and then 5 rupees had come to his account. At this he said that now he will send the rest of the money.

According to the victim, after getting 5 rupees, he received a notification 3-4 times, referring to different amounts. When he clicked on it, 30 thousand rupees were withdrawn from his account. He then calls Shravan and informs him that the money has been deducted from his account. On this, he said that he is sending the transaction request, after clicking on it, you will get 30 thousand rupees back.

In a few seconds, a notification of 30 thousand rupees came on his phone. He further processed by clicking on it, then again 30 thousand rupees were deducted from the account. When they called him again, he said that this time he will return by doing 15 thousand rupees. This time he sent a transaction message of 15 thousand rupees, on which click, 15 thousand rupees were withdrawn from his account. In this way 75 thousand rupees were removed from his account.

CO Cyber ​​Cell Abhay Kumar Mishra said that the thugs win the trust of the people by sending some money. After this, by sending a link, we withdraw money from the account. People should be very careful while doing online transactions. They should read each message properly.

… so that you don’t eat cheat

In this case, the fraudster sent the victim the first Rs 5, the victim was convinced. After this, the thug went to Paytm and entered the victim’s number and opted for money request instead of rupee send and typed and sent a sum.

This brought a notification to the victim’s mobile, the victim hurriedly ignored that it was not a notification of money receipt but a money request and after clicking on it, the money would be deducted from the account after entering the password. The victim came to know that the message was deducted 30 thousand rupees, he approached the thug, then he once again adopted the same trick and this time sent a request of 30 thousand rupees.

Read the message carefully

On the other hand, the victim once again noticed only the amount in a hurry and ignored the rest of the message and clicked on it and put her PIN. In such a situation, 30 thousand rupees were withdrawn from his account.

Here you have to understand that Paytm, PhonePe and other other UPI apps have the option of Send Money and Request Money. In request money, we put the number of a person and the amount of money that is needed. With this a notification goes to him, which mentions the amount. After clicking on it, there is an option to enter a PIN. The transaction is done as soon as the PIN is inserted.

Avoid paying by clicking on the link

If you want to avoid this type of fraud, then while reading any transaction related to UPI, definitely read each line of the message. If you have money and message request money, then instead of accepting it, decline or reject it. Do not make such transactions while on call.

The thugs often conduct such transactions during divert calls to divert the minds of the people so that you are not able to read the entire message by getting into haste and other things. If you have to pay, click on the link and avoid paying.

Ask the account number, name, bank name and branch, IFSC code, etc. of whoever wants to send the money. If the company has to pay then the company’s account should be current. If someone is asking to send a savings account to pay the company, then he is cheating.