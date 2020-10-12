Srinagar: By 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has executed more than 180 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley till date. This information was disclosed by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh in a press conference in Srinagar today. According to the police, only one civilian died during the operation in 2020, which is evidence that people are now cooperating with the security forces.

During the operation this year, 55 personnel of the security forces were martyred during this period, most of them are CRPF personnel. Among the soldiers to be martyred are 21 CRPF, 19 Jammu and Kashmir Police and 15 Army personnel. In the last five days, the security forces carried out four successful operations in which ten terrorists were killed.

In an encounter in Srinagar today, the security forces killed two LeT militants, including a Pakistani. In the encounter in Srinagar’s Barzalla area, the security forces killed Lashkar terrorist Saifullah, who was involved in many terrorist incidents. This included attacks on security forces in Budgam, Pulwama and Srinagar. In these attacks, four soldiers of the security forces were martyred and five were injured.

On the other hand, it has also been successful in bringing back many new terrorists on the path of terror. In an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday, a LeT militant surrendered to the security forces, with this year the number of terrorists leaving the path of terror has returned to 26 so far this year. According to statistics, so far this year more than 190 youths have become terrorists, out of which around 145 have been killed by the security forces.

But amidst these successes, concern for security forces has increased about Srinagar, where terrorist activities have increased considerably. So far, 18 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in eight encounters in Srinagar in 2020, but in contrast there were only 5 encounters in Srinagar in four years between 2016-2019. But the Jammu and Kashmir Police is denying it outright.

The police say that despite all the efforts of the terrorists, they have not been able to make a solid hold in Srinagar and currently there is only one resident of Srinagar among the active terrorists who will be neutralized very soon.

2 terrorists killed during encounter in Rambagh, Srinagar, search operation continues