From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A tourist cable car in Ecuador suddenly stopped on Thursday. People had to stay in the air for hours at a height of thousands of meters.

Quito – Trapped for ten hours – at night, in a small cable car cabin dangling in the air. A total of 75 tourists had to experience this scenario on Thursday (July 6) in a cable car in Ecuador’s capital Quito. After a technical defect, the cable car suddenly came to a standstill. The fire brigade and police arrived to free the occupants. But the mission dragged on for hours – similar to the dramatic rescue mission of a paraglider in Chiemgau.

Broken volcano cable car: 75 people trapped for hours at 4000 meters

As Quito’s mayor Pabel Muñoz announced, the cable car on the Pichincha volcano, which is popular with tourists, was affected by the technical defect. This was reported on Thursday around 4 p.m. local time. Six hours after the standstill, the city administration announced that eleven people could initially be freed from the cabins.

The responsible fire brigade published photos of the use of a cable car in Ecuador. © AFP PHOTO / FIRE BRIGADE OF QUITO

During the night it was possible to pick up 48 people from the terminus of the cable car, which is almost 4,000 meters above sea level. Another 17 passengers were also rescued from suspended cabins, while ten were safely brought to the ground after the train restarted. The fire brigade then published photos of the nightly rescue operation at dizzy heights. An elite police unit was also involved in the special operation.

75 people locked in the Vulkan cable car for hours: hours of use

The cable car in the Andean city of Quito is 2.5 kilometers long and has been in operation since 2005. It climbs from 3100 meters to almost 4000 meters above sea level, making it one of the highest cable cars in the world. While the gondolas were stationary on Thursday, 47 people were at the top of the mountain, the mayor reported. According to the weather report, temperatures in the city of Quito dropped to eleven degrees during the night.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the city administration announced that the technical defect could be resolved. The cable car worked again, so that the remaining occupants and people on the volcano could be brought back to the valley station. According to the local newspaper “La Hora”, the incident on the cable car is not the first of its kind. A hundred people were temporarily trapped in March due to a mechanical defect. (nz/afp/dpa)