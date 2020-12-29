Over the past day, 75 more patients with coronavirus have died in Moscow. This is reported by the capital’s operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in Telegram-channel.

Thus, the number of deaths of patients with coronavirus exceeded 11 thousand and reached 11 064. The day before, 76 deaths were reported.

In Moscow, over the past day, 6253 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. In total, there are 792,457 cases of coronavirus infection in the capital. 171 698 people are being treated.

Earlier, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova predicted the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital. “Probably, by the middle or the end of spring, we can expect or hope for a certain victory,” she suggested.

