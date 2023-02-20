A portrait of what mining is all about in Brazil: in the region that concentrates 44% of the country’s mined areas, less than 25% of the mines have permission to operate. The data refer to the Tapajós River Basin – in the states of Mato Grosso, Pará and Amazonas – and were compiled by the NGO WWF-Brasil based on cross-referencing public information and georeferencing collected by the MapBiomas project, a platform that brings together universities, environmental organizations and technology companies.

Since the beginning of the year, the consequences of illegal mining in another part of the Amazon, in Roraima, in Yanomami territory, have shocked the country In January, the federal government declared a public health emergency in the territory, after identifying a rise in cases of malaria, child malnutrition and supply problems – a reflection of assistance problems and the advance of illegal mining in the region.

The data now compiled by WWF-Brasil are part of the action in which the NGO joined as amicus curiae, alongside the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU), Instituto Socioambiental and Instituto Alana. The action questions the “presumption of good faith” in the gold trade pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and was originally filed by PSB and Rede Sustentabilidade (Rede). There is yet another lawsuit, this one filed by the Green Party.

These data indicate that of the total mined area in the Tapajós Valley, 113,650.4 hectares, 27,160 hectares have mining permits or mining concessions, according to data from the National Mining Agency (ANM). The illegally mined area, 86,490.4 hectares, is almost twice the size of Plano Piloto, in Brasília.

The region occupied by mining sometimes advances on the Munduruku Indigenous Land, in the Rio Novo National Park and in the Jamanxim National Park, places where the activity is prohibited.

In this region, two places draw attention negatively. Itaituba and Jacareacanga, both in Pará. They alone account for 36.8% of the area mined in the country (72,480 hectares). They are the two municipalities with the largest mining area in Brazil. However, they are also areas where illegality reaches levels close to 100%.

In Itaituba, for example, where mining occupies 52,418.9 hectares, more than 90% of the activity is carried out illegally. Despite the large production of local gold -massively illegal- development rates do not proportionally accompany the amount of wealth that comes out of their lands.

The city occupies position 3291 in the ranking of the HDI (Human Development Index) among the 5570 Brazilian municipalities. The infant mortality rate in Itaituba between 2011 and 2019, for example, is 17.38 deaths per thousand live births, a rate higher than that of the State of Pará (15.14) and the national average for the period (12.39) .

In Jacareacanga, where around 100 kilos of gold are extracted per week, mining occupies 14,957.6 hectares, of which only 286 have mining permission. That is, more than 98% of the area is occupied with illicit activities. The municipality, which has the 51st worst HDI in Brazil, has an infant mortality rate even higher than Itaituba, 20.41 thousand deaths per thousand live births in comparison with the same period.

This situation reveals a series of weaknesses in the gold production chain. Ghost mines, legalized areas where nothing is extracted, used to heat illegal gold, lack of a traceability system, such as electronic invoices and the presumption of legality for gold buyers -the so-called DTVMs (financial entities who are the only ones who can buy the gold from the mines and trade it on the stock exchange).

According to WWF lawyer Rafael Giovanelli, the STF has the chance to give society an unprecedented response. He claims that the DTVMs need to be monitored more systematically by the Central Bank, as well as the granting of mining permits. “We joined (in the action) as a collective that represents civil society’s fight against illegal mining, which is perhaps the main socio-environmental problem in the Amazon today”, he says.

According to him, the presumption of legality, or good faith, of DTVMs makes it impossible for them to be held responsible in the case of buying gold from illegal mines. “This gold is the gold that comes dirty with blood”, says Giovanelli.

Gold extracted from illegal mines becomes part of the formal system of the national economy after being purchased by DTVMs and is transformed into three categories: merchandise, financial asset and exchange instrument.

For Deborah Goldemberg, specialist in conservation at WWF-Brasil, the main responsibility for increasing the level of supervision should be the Central Bank, which could supervise these entities. “It may be that they don’t have people to supervise or that it is dangerous to go to a clandestine mine, but there are ways to carry out this inspection and to oblige the DTVMs to do the minimum to prevent this from continuing to happen”, she says.

In partnership with USP, the NGO developed a traceability and inspection system. She claims that the system was even offered to the previous government, but they did not receive a response. Every legal mine has a PLG number, the platform checks this information and crosses it with satellite images. “The buyer just enters that number into the system and checks the image to see if any activity is being carried out at the site. If it isn’t, just don’t buy it”, he says.

She is referring to the ghost mines, a scheme used to “heat up” the gold. It works as a parallel market in which authorization holders sell their licenses to illegal prospectors so that they can sell the gold legally to the DTVMs.

The illegalities, however, go further. Traffickers of drugs, weapons or wild animals also use this market, says the expert, for money laundering. “We treat this as a chain of more than one illegality and transnational. When it gets tight on one side of the border, they run to the other”, says Deborah.

The lack of control became so serious that this year, the CVM opened an investigation against five large DTVMs suspected of buying illegal gold. And this week, the Federal Police (PF) launched Operation Sisaque against a gold smuggling scheme from illegal mining in the Amazon region. Among the cities that had search and seizure actions is Itaituba.

Police officers serve three arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants in Belém (PA), Santarém (PA), Itaituba (PA), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Brasília (DF), Goiânia (GO), Manaus (AM) , São Paulo (SP), Tatuí (SP), Campinas (SP), Sinop (MT) and Boa Vista (RR).

The Federal Court also authorized the blocking of more than R$ 2 billion from those investigated. The PF sees evidence of four crimes: criminal organization, money laundering, extraction of mineral resources without a license and trade in gold obtained from the usurpation of Union assets.

The inquiry was opened in 2021 based on reports from the Federal Revenue that pointed out the ‘heating up’ of illegally extracted gold. The scheme would be operated through shell companies used to issue invoices to introduce gold to the market as if it were regular.

The CVM states that the investigation was analyzed by the Superintendence of Relations with the Market and Intermediaries (SMI) within the scope of the process opened from the complaint. “After due analyses, the technical areas of the CVM forwarded a response to the complainant in which they informed that the competence in cases of the nature of the matter denounced lies with the Central Bank of Brazil.”

The autarchy also states that it “follows and analyzes information and movements in the securities market and takes appropriate measures when necessary”.

Summoned to manifest itself in the action of the PV, in the STF, the Central Bank informed that “given the characteristics of this market, as well as the nature of the specific attributions of the monetary authority, the supervision that is incumbent upon the Central Bank is solely that of the regularity of the accounting of gold in the accounting records of the entities subject to its supervision.”

The ANM states that measures have recently been implemented to improve inspection and transparency in the sector. “Among them are the creation of an inspection intelligence panel, which allows the identification of irregularities and fraud; the gold inspection panel, which provides information on gold production and trade; and the first purchaser system, which guarantees greater transparency in the allocation of resources from the Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploitation”, he says in a note.

Representative of companies in the sector, the Brazilian Institute of Mining (Ibram) says it has actions against illegality, such as requests to the Federal Revenue to institute electronic invoices in transactions with gold from mining. The legislation allows the use of paper invoices, handwritten and sometimes “even produced on plain paper.”

The Brazilian Institute of Gems and Precious Metals (IBGM) claims that the sector cannot be held responsible since 90% is exported or acquired by the Central Bank for foreign exchange reserves. Some of the entity’s claims for greater control over the origin of gold is the institution of the Electronic Invoice and the obligation of acquisitions by the banking system.

The Secretariat for the Environment of Mato Grosso, the state to which the Tapajós Basin partially belongs, says that in 2022, 16 inspection operations were carried out by Sema and the Military Police, which resulted in more than R$ 6.8 million in fines. “Also in the period, 22 tractors, 7 trucks and a bulldozer were seized, as an immediate measure to curb degradation and decapitalize offenders.”

When contacted, the states of Amazonas and Pará did not respond.

the information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.