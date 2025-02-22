02/22/2025



Ecovidrio, the only SCRAP specialized in glass that manages the selective collection on the ground and responds to the sustainability of the containers from the origin, has presented the annual balance of the Ecovares Strategic Plan corresponding to 2024. As a reference and promoter of the circularity of the circularity of the Hotel sector in our country, Ecovidrio has invested more than 26 million euros during the past year and has impacted more than 180,000 establishments Of 850 Spanish municipalities with different initiatives, mobilization campaigns, training and plans adapted to the needs of the sector in each municipality.

Thanks to the knowledge and experience on the ground, Ecovidrio estimates that it has managed to increase the percentage of hotel establishments that recycle glass in Spain for 75% for 2024. Thus, the SCRAP is only at a percentage point of achieve the objective set in the Ecovares Strategic Plan, signed by Hospitality of Spain, which aims to ensure that almost 8 out of 10 hoteliers in our country separate and Recycle glass correctly in our country.

To respond to the specific needs of the channel, Ecovidrio has reinforced its street infrastructure with the installation of about 4,600 new adapted containers, which add to the most than 50,000 existing throughout the territory and has redoubled efforts with the free delivery of more of 43,000 adapted cubes, 50% more than last year to facilitate storage and safe transportation to the container and thus promote the correct recycling by hotel establishments. In this sense, 1 in 2 recycling establishments with the media provided by Ecovidrio.

More than 120,000 visits to hoteliers

The mobilization and training of channel professionals aimed at increasing the percentage of recycling establishments is key to achieving the objectives. In this sense, during 2024 Ecovidrio has launched more than 1,000 actions in close collaboration with the municipalities, to guarantee the excellent compliance with the municipal ordinances that establish the obligation to separate waste in origin for large generators.









«In 2024 Spanish hoteliers have demonstrated, through the Ecovares Plan, their commitment to the recycling of glass packaging and with the fulfillment of municipal ordinances. We are very close to achieving the goal we set for the closing of 2025 and we are optimistic to overcome it during this year, thanks to the co -responsibility of all the actors involved in correctly recycling the glass in our country, ”says Gonzalo de Sebastián, Director of Ecovidrio Strategy, Processes and Innovation.

In addition, from Ecovidrio, nearly 180,000 visits to hoteliers from all over Spain have been made, which translates into more than 300 visits to the day when the entity’s team has worked to support and accompany the hotel sector on the road to the Correct selective separation of this sector with great intensity.

Ecovidrio, a pioneer in Europe in the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics, has put its technological capabilities at the service of the hospitality to apply corrective measures in the cases in which it is necessary.

Currently, the SCRAP has access to the daily collection data of the more than 300,000 green containers at street level, as well as to the data linked to the habits of the sector collected in the Ecovares digital application, which uses the equipment on the ground and the incidents reported through telephone and WhatsApp. All these data are intended, through AI techniques, with socio -economic, demographic and consumption variables to detect the needs of containing by areas, neighborhoods and even census units of our country, optimize the collection frequencies, adapt the intensive plans that They are launched during the year and carry out great impact actions.

With Ecovares, Ecovidrio hopes to increase the selective collection of glass containers in the Horeca sector to almost a million and a half tons of glass containers during the 2023-2025 period. In this way, thanks to recycled glass, it is expected to avoid the emission of 870,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere or save more than 1,000,000 MWh of energy. The glass that is deposited in the containers is recycled 100% and is used for the manufacture of new containers, indefinitely and without losing the original properties.

Hospitality, priority for ecovidrio

As generators of about 50% of single -use glass packaging waste that is put on the market, the hospitality of our country is key to achieving the objectives that the legislation marks.

For Ecovidrio, the Horeca channel has always been a priority and this is reflected in the new 2025-2030 strategic plan that includes investments of 30 million euros per year and an average of 100,000 establishments visited a year.

The new roadmap for the next 6 years has an investment of more than 740 million, 12 strategic lines and more than 60 lines of action with which Ecovidrio undertakes to achieve the objectives of recycling rate of glass packaging that establishes The legislation in 2027 – three years in advance – and, in addition, exceed 80% in 2030, five points above what Europe demands for this date.