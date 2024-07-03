Alternatives to the US president have been presented, but all fall behind Trump; Vice President Kamala Harris would be the best choice, according to “CNN”

A survey released this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024) by CNN shows that 75% of Democrats believe that the party would do better in the race for the White House if US President Joe Biden gave up his re-election campaign. The survey presented alternatives to Biden – but all of them are behind Donald Trump (Republican Party) numerically in an electoral dispute scenario.

The distrust of Biden was heightened after the debate held on Thursday (June 27) against Trump, in which the US president performed poorly. Despite discussions among members and supporters of the Democratic Party about the possibility of replacing Biden, his campaign says he will continue in the race.

The research was done by SSRS Polling from June 28 to 30 and published by CNN. 1,274 adults were interviewed, of which 1,045 were eligible to vote. The margin of error is 3.8 pp, either way.

Here are the results of the research:

The possible replacements for Joe Biden presented by the survey were:

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California;

Pete Buttigieg Secretary of Transportation;

Gretchen Whitmer governor of Michigan;

Kamala HarrisVice President of the United States.

However, according to the survey, everyone was numerically behind Trump in a hypothetical scenario of an electoral dispute against the Republican. The best choice to replace Biden, according to the survey, would be vice president Kamala Harris. The performance would be as follows:

Gavin Newsom 43% x 48% Donald Trump;

Pete Buttigieg 43% x 47% Donald Trump;

Gretchen Whitmer 42% x 47% Donald Trump;

Kamala Harris 45% vs 47% Donald Trump.

In the hypothetical scenario of an election against the Republican, the US vice president would have greater support among women than Biden, with the support of 50% of female voters. Between Trump and Biden, 44% of women would support the current president.

Trump vs Biden dispute

In addition to the hypothetical scenarios, the survey of CNN shows that Trump remains ahead of Biden in the race. The Republican has 49% of voting intentions among citizens eligible to vote, while the Democrat has 43%.