The State Committee on Hygiene and Health of the People’s Republic of China said that over the past day in China, 75 new cases of infection with coronavirus infection COVID-19 were detected. RT.

According to the latest data, the number of asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus is 991.

On December 31, 2020, it became known that a patient infected with the “British” strain of coronavirus was first identified in the PRC. Earlier this year, it was reported that more than nine million people in the country received vaccinations against coronavirus infection.

At the end of 2019, China reported an outbreak of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus. She was recorded in Wuhan city, located in Hubei province. On March 11, WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. On March 29, China announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic.