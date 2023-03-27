Piqué is a businessman and created the event to generate profits, with a growing trend. From spending on guest stars like Ronaldinho to ticketing, here’s how he does it
The Kings League has been a social phenomenon, with millions of viewers and continued success. But how did the accounts go? Gerard Piqué is a businessman and the Kings League was created to make money too. Let’s try to take a look at the figures of the first edition, for what has been leaked in recent weeks.
#euros #game #players #million #views #TikTok #numbers #Kings #League
Leave a Reply