The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed 75% of the project to develop the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which includes the implementation of four bridges with a length of 2,874 metres, and a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour, and comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by completing the development of the road network infrastructure, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and to follow up with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Chairman of the Executive Council.

The company executing the project has completed the work of the foundations and columns for the bridges, and work is underway to pour the bridge walls and iron supports, expand the roads, lighting works, rainwater drainage networks, and traffic diversions necessary to complete the bridge work. It is expected that the implementation of one of the main bridges will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Fluidity of movement

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The project comes within the plan to develop the Jarn Al Sabkha Street axis, one of the important axes linking Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads, and contributes to achieving the smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street, stressing that the project, upon its opening, will contribute to shortening the distance and reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street towards Al Qusais and Deira, by 40%, as it will decrease The time taken from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours, and it also contributes to reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right, to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, from 21 minutes to seven minutes by 70%.”

4 bridges

Al Tayer explained that the project includes the implementation of four bridges, the first of which is a bridge at the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street, with a length of 943 metres, a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge allows the continuity of free traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. As for the second bridge, it is 601 meters long and has a capacity of two lanes, and serves traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street in the east towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and from there in the north towards Al Qusais and Deira, and its capacity is estimated. Capacity is about 3,200 vehicles per hour.

He added: “The length of the third bridge in the project is 646 metres, with a capacity of two lanes, and allows the continuity of free traffic movement, avoiding traffic interference for traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and heading north to Al Yalayis Street, towards Jebel Ali Port. The bridge's capacity is estimated at about 3,200 vehicles per hour. As for the fourth bridge, it is 666 meters long and has two lanes. It contributes to achieving the flow of traffic and avoiding traffic interference coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances to the Dubai Production City area. The capacity of the bridge is estimated at about 3,200. vehicle per hour.

The project includes the implementation of road works with a length of more than seven kilometers, the development of surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to road lighting works, traffic signals, traffic systems, and the implementation of a rainwater drainage network and an irrigation systems network.

It should be noted that the implementation of the project to develop the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road comes as a continuation of the comprehensive plan developed by the Roads and Transport Authority, to develop the axes of strategic roads and arterial roads towards (east and west), such as the axes of Al Yalayis Street and Expo Street, which the Authority completed in past years. These axes support the transportation system in the Emirate of Dubai, serve many existing development projects on both sides of the roads, and accommodate current and future traffic volumes.