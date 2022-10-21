The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on employers and families wishing to recruit and employ domestic workers to view the list of approved recruitment offices through its website.

The list, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, included 75 offices approved by the ministry to bring in auxiliary workers, including 30 offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, (16 in Abu Dhabi city, 12 in Al Ain, an office in Al Dhafra, and another in Ghayathi).

The list also included 18 offices in Dubai, six in Sharjah, 10 in Ajman, six in Ras Al Khaimah, four in Fujairah, and one office in Umm Al Quwain.

The Ministry issued Resolution No. (92) of 2022 regarding licensing and regulating the work of auxiliary recruitment offices, stipulating that licensing of these offices is done with the approval of the Minister or his authorized representative, and the license is renewed annually after paying the prescribed fee, provided that it is ensured that all the required conditions continue to be met, An office whose license has expired and has not been renewed within 30 days or more is considered to be practicing the activity without a license, and fines prescribed by law shall be applied against it.

The decision included a number of conditions for licensing auxiliary labor recruitment agencies, most notably that the license applicant submits to the Ministry a bank guarantee whose value is not less than 500,000 dirhams at all times of the license validity (automatic renewal or provides insurance as an alternative to the guarantee), and the applicant submits a credit report that reflects his financial position. Whether it is a person in a sole proprietorship or partners in the legal person, and the person in the sole proprietorship requesting a license or any of the partners in the legal person is not a Ministry employee, or a relative of the second degree, or the husband or wife, provided that his legal representative submits a written decision to that effect.

The list of requirements for licensing auxiliary labor recruitment offices also included that the license holder should have a clear address, designated for carrying out the office’s business.