The. is also planned for 2024 Bonuses Advertising, aeconomic relief provided by State in the form of tax credit (also called “advertising tax credit”) to be used in compensation onF24 which is intended to helping companies and professionals grow through one targeted advertising. It is an incentive reserved exclusively for advertising investments in newspapers (digital and paper) qualified who must have the mandatory characteristic of being newspapers registered at the Court with a responsible director of reference.

The changes for access to credit are included in thearticle 25-bis of Legislative Decree number 17 of 2022.

“1-quinquies. Starting from the year 2023the tax credit referred to in paragraph 1 is granted, under the same conditions and to the same subjects contemplated therein, to the sole extent of 75 percent of the incremental value of the investments made in advertising campaigns exclusively in the daily and periodical press, including online, within the maximum spending limit of 30 million euros on an annual basis, which constitutes a spending ceiling, and in any case within the limits of the European Union regulations referred to in paragraph 1. For the purposes of granting the tax credit, the regulation referred to in the Prime Minister's decree applies of ministers 16 May 2018, n. 90“.

It is required incrementality requirementi.e. the expenses incurred in 2024 must be increased by at least 1 percent compared to the investments of the previous year.

Advertising bonus 2024

The advertising tax credit is granted on 75% of the increase in advertising investments made in 2024 compared to 2023.

Only those are eligible advertising investments carried out on daily and periodical press also online provided that it is registered with the ROC and/or the competent Court.

carried out on provided that it is registered with the ROC and/or the competent Court. Investments must be made directly from the company .

. Invoicing Not must contain complementary services compared to advertising.

Let's see now method of disbursement of the tax credit for advertising costs, who is entitled to it and how to obtain it.

How to access the tax credit for advertising expenses

You access the tax credit for advertising expenses with a request to the Department for Information and Publishing of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, through the telematic services made available by the Revenue Agency, directly by the authorized subjects or through the appointed subjects referred to in the paragraphs 2-bis and 3 of article 3 of Presidential Decree no. 322 of 1998, through the section of the reserved area “Services for” to the voice “To communicate”, accessible after authentication with SPID, National Service Card or Electronic Identity Card. THE telematic services of the Revenue Agency.

There are 3 steps to access credit:

STEP 1 | RESERVATION : from 1st to 31st March each year it is necessary to send the “Communication for access to tax credit“ (a sort of resource reservation), containing, in addition to the data of the investments made in the previous year, the data of the investments already made or expected to be made in the year.

To take advantage of the tax credit on advertising investments the accountant by March 2024 must forward through one official communication telematics, the maximum forecast amount of 2024 expenses by filling out the appropriate form MODEL prepared by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Department for Information and Publishing . Please note that these amounts will be the maximum admissible: for the purposes of the request, the amount spent may be lower but not higher.

| : it is necessary to send the “Communication for access to tax credit“ (a sort of resource reservation), containing, in addition to the data of the investments made in the previous year, the data of the investments already made or expected to be made in the year. To take advantage of the the accountant by March 2024 through one telematics, the of 2024 expenses by filling out the appropriate form . Please note that these amounts will be the maximum admissible: for the purposes of the request, the amount spent may be lower but not higher. STEP 2 | DECLARATION : from 9 January to 9 February 2025 the subjects who sent the “communication for access” must send the “Substitutive declaration relating to investments made“, certifying the investments actually made in the year 2023. The accountant will always carry out the “electronic declaration” to communicate in the coming period from 1 January to 31 January 2025 (then the following year) the total of invoices actually accounted for relating to advertising costs incurred by 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024 and included in the tax credit.

: the subjects who sent the “communication for access” must send the “Substitutive declaration relating to investments made“, certifying the investments actually made in the year 2023. The accountant will always carry out the to communicate in the coming period (then the following year) the relating to advertising costs incurred by and included in the tax credit. STEP 3 | CREDIT RECOGNITION – Subsequently, by March 2025the official communication will arrive from Department for Information and Publishing of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with the list of all companies eligible for the credit and related amounts which they will be able to use as a tax credit to pay VAT, taxes, social security contributions and more.

The procedures are described on the Government's dedicated page –Department for Information and Publishing; to date anyway they are not present yet the procedures relating to 2023.

Tax credit amount actually recognized for 2023 advertising expenses

The amount of the tax credit is calculated on 75% of the increase in advertising expenses carried out between 2024 and 2023 (difference in turnover between 2024 and 2023).

L'amount actually recognized depends on the quantity of available funds which are distributed over the total requests.

Example: Advertising investments for the year 2024 (€1,000+VAT), advertising investments for the year 2024 (€20,000+VAT). The investment is higher than the minimum of 1%, therefore the calculation basis on 75% of the difference of (20,000-1,000)=€9,000, calculation basis €6,750. Please note, this is not the amount recognized as a tax credit, but it will certainly be of a lower value; with a percentage which, considering the history of previous years having been between 10% and 40%, the tax credit actually recognized could fluctuate between €675 and €3,037. If the total requests are lower, the same funds will also allow you to have larger amounts.

Advertising tax credit who can benefit from it

Can to use of the advertising bonus the following types of activities

businesses

self-employed

non-commercial entities

Expenses eligible (and not) for the Advertising Bonus

The eligible expenses are those relating to the purchase of advertising space in printed and digital magazines and websites with the fundamental condition: they must be “newspapers”.

ATTENTION because not all advertising investments fall within Tax Credit: are not included in the relief graphic design, advertising on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, etc), nor that purchased through Google advertising spaces, nor the costs for the production of periodic paper flyers, nor signage, etc. All websites not registered as a newspaper are excluded.

Advertising Bonus how to take advantage of the Advertising Tax Credit

To take advantage of the Advertising Tax Credit we must first of all plan and implement an advertising investment during the year 2024 with a minimum of expenses incurred of the same type in the previous year (2023). The consultant (accountant) on behalf of the company concerned must start the procedures (booking and subsequent obligations) by 30 March 2024 for transform part of the expenditure incurred in 2024 into a Tax Credit.

It is on the F24 form that the Tax Credit can be spent to pay taxes, VAT and contributions

The Tax credit can be used by offsetting to be carried out with the F24 model through the electronic channels ofRevenue Agency starting from the 5th working day following the publication of the list of subjects eligible for the bonus.

Furthermore, it is necessary to indicate the tax credit both in the Income model relating to the tax period of accrual and that of use.

History of the Advertising Tax Credit

We remind you that the advertising tax credit was regulated by Prime Ministerial Decree 90/2018, implementing decree through which the methods and criteria for the granting oftax incentives for advertising investments incremental on newspapers, periodicals and on local television and radio broadcasters, in implementation of article 57-bis, paragraph 1 of the legislative decree of 24 April 2017, n. 50, converted, with amendments, by law 21 June 2017, n. 96”.

Here in addition to being illustrated i beneficiary subjectsThe eligible investments and those excludedthe limits and conditions of theconcession availablethe procedure and the concession methods, The dates on which consultants will have to send electronic requests have also been announced.

It was introduced for the first time in 2018 with article 57-bis of decree law 24 April 2017, n. 50, converted by law 21 June 2017, n. 96.

The Law Decree that modifies it in 2022

With Legislative Decree no. 17 of 1/3/2022 ((art. 25-bis) and law no. 34 of 27/04/2022, some changes were introduced to the existing legislation with which the “advertising bonus” was established (which, we remember, is contained in article 57-bis of Legislative Decree no. 50 of 24 April 2017) through which the benefits for radio and TV were removed, excluding radio and television media. Advertising Bonus is a tax credit granted on the expenses of advertising with funds allocated by the Government equal to 30 million euros for 2023.

Restart opportunity for businesses (workshops, body shops, tire dealers) and professionals advertising on NEWSAUTO.it ELABORARE magazine

The advertising tax credit is aexcellent opportunity to restart the activities of companies (body shops, tire dealers, mechanics, workshops, etc.) and professionals through targeted advertising investments carried out with advertising spaces in paper magazines and websites also through advertising agencies.

👉 To find out more about the Tax Credit from the Advertising Bonus, consult the official website of Department for Information and Publishing of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers

The Magazine Elaborare of reference for car performances (enthusiasts), tire dealers, mechanics, body shops is ideal for an advertising investment that allows you to recover 50% of the expenses in tax credit

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK