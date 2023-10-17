Of the total, there were 188,876 changes at the federal level, 2,186,724 at the state level and 5,105,173 at the municipal level, according to an IBPT survey

7,480,773 federal, state and municipal regulations have been published since the promulgation of the Constitution, on October 5, 1988. The number represents an average of 586 regulations published daily. The survey was carried out IBPT (Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation) and published this Monday (Oct 16). Here’s the complete (PDF – 310 KB).

At the federal level, 188,876 regulations were issued in the last 35 years. The changes that correspond to:

6 constitutional revision amendments;

129 constitutional amendments;

2 delegated laws;

141 complementary laws;

6,941 ordinary laws;

1,795 original provisional measures;

5,491 reissues of provisional measures;

14,516 federal decrees; It is

159,854 complementary standards – ordinances, normative instructions, service orders, declaratory acts, normative opinions.

At the state level, 2,186,724 standards were published. They were:

531,811 complementary and ordinary laws;

675,453 decrees; It is

979,460 complementary standards.

On average, 171 new standards were established per day and each State and the Federal District issued 80,990 standards.

Municipalities are responsible for issuing 5,105,173 standards:

930,162 complementary and ordinary laws;

1,019,503 decrees; It is

3,155,508 complementary standards.

Each Brazilian municipality issued an average of 400 regulations per day. Considering that there are 5,567 municipalities in Brazil, each of them issued 917 regulations during this period. TAXES Of the 7,480,773 regulations published in the country in the last 35 years, 492,521 refer to tax matters: 287,277 municipal (58.34%);

162,710 state (33.03%); It is

42,534 federal tax rules (8.63%). Still according to the IBPT survey, of the total tax rules issued since the promulgation of the Constitution, 34,266 were in force until September 30 of this year – which corresponds to 6.96%.

In the assessment of João Eloi, president of IBPT, the “editing of general and tax rules continues in large volume, meaning that the cost spent on those interested in keeping up with all the legal changes that have occurred continues to increase, causing financial problems”.

“This is yet another problem that makes the so-called ‘Brazil Cost’ more expensive and that requires greater interest on the part of our representatives, in order to reduce the number of regulations in force”said Eloi.