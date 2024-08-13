A Boeing 747 cargo planebound for Los Angeles, returned to Narita International Airport (Tokyo) early Tuesday morning to make an emergency landing, which caused the temporary closure of one of the runways.

According to the criteria of

Flight 7106, operated by the US airline Atlas Air, landed back at the airport at around 1:10 a.m. local time (16:10 GMT). after detecting a malfunction in the hydraulic system.

The Boeing 747 aircraft had a flat tire and a broken wheel. Due to the incident, runway A of the airport remained closed for approximately seven hours, according to details collected by the local news agency. Kyodo.

Narita International Airport. Photo:iStock Share

There were seven crew members on board the cargo plane.but no one was injured, according to the airport office of the Ministry of Transport to the aforementioned media.

This is not the first incident to occur at Narita Airport.

This situation occurred hours after another event that occurred this Monday, August 12, at the same airport, where a Singapore Airlines Boeing 787 reported technical problems upon landingcausing the closure of runway B at the aerodrome for approximately 50 minutes, without any injuries to any of its 276 occupants.

Firefighters detected white smoke coming from the left engine of the commercial aircraft after it landed, so the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism reported that tire debris was found on the runway where it landed.

EFE