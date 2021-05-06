Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Arab Investment Bank (Islamic Banking Services) provided 746,577 dirhams of zakat funds, to support charitable and humanitarian projects implemented by the Zakat Fund.

Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, praised the good initiative of the bank, expressing his thanks and gratitude, which reflects positively on those who deserve aid from citizens, residents, and needy families who are registered in the database of the Zakat Fund, whose number exceeds 50 thousand families at the state level.

Al Muhairi added that the Arab Investment Bank is one of the few banks and banks that continues to support the projects of the Zakat Fund through Zakat money, and it is a confirmation of the bank’s fulfillment of its mission of supporting social solidarity through the Federal Zakat Fund entrusted with this role within the UAE.

Nabil Tayeb Al-Khoury, the advisor for Islamic banking services at the bank, emphasized the humanitarian and charitable role played by the Zakat Fund through social and charitable projects at the state level. He said: We look at the Zakat Fund as a monument and a beacon of charitable and social work in the UAE, as it is the edifice founded by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and after him the wise leadership sponsored it.