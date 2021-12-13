The family of Canet de Mar (Barcelona), who asked the justice that the school where their 5-year-old son studies had to comply with the order to apply 25% of classes in Spanish and that has been the target of a campaign of threats in the redes, has broken its silence since the beginning of the linguistic conflict in the small Barcelona town. After the demonstration held last Friday near the school center called by those who defend the immersion model, the family has charged harshly in a letter sent through the Assembly by a Bilingual School against the Government, which it has accused of “stoking hatred”.

“We can thank him for stirring up feelings of hatred among the population because our family is suffering,” he denounces in the letter. The Government, he adds, has now considered that it was “time to interrupt the tense calm after the procés, wave the flags, call protest demonstrations and point us out as guilty of wanting to end Catalan”, since the “right to schooling bilingual »the family was judicially recognized in October. The parents, whose names were made public by a nationalist website despite the fact that the TSJC urged the Government to guarantee their protection, also accuse the Catalan Government of “lying” when explaining that the legal model in Catalonia is that of linguistic immersion. “This is false. The Courts have said that when there are two co-official languages, the teaching must be imparted in a vehicular way in a minimum of 25% for each of the two languages ​​and the rest must be distributed according to the sociolinguistic reality of the center or the presence of other languages foreigners, “he says. “Don’t be fooled,” they warn.

The family admits that they had been debating for a long time whether it was time to go to court to ask for bilingual schooling or not, from the doubt of “if the atmosphere is very tense”, “if they would point out, threaten or bully them.” The conclusion they have reached is that “you have to stop swallowing and swallowing”, “be able to be brave to say what you think, get up to do it and democratically claim your rights.” Canet’s partner also assures that they trust the institutions and that is why they go to them. “If governments break the law, citizens can claim our rights before the Courts. It is normal in a democracy. And we like that the system works, “he says. The parents conclude that it is not in their interest to break onto the public scene. “For this reason, we ask that our desire not to become a media element be respected,” they conclude.

The president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, has also criticized the Minister of Education of the Generalitat, but in a different sense. Borràs has charged against the words of the counselor in which he admitted, in line with the Canet case, that nothing can be done to shield the model because the sentences are addressed to the directors of the centers. The nationalist leader has proposed an initiative like the one made in the illegal 1-O referendum. It would consist of the Government assuming the management of the centers to accept the responsibilities that may arise and exonerate the directors of the schools.