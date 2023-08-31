The General Pension and Social Security Authority announced that the total value of pensions that were disbursed during the current month of August amounted to 742,802,656 dirhams, which went to about 46,781 beneficiaries of retirees and beneficiaries, with an increase of more than 79,218,000 dirhams over the total pensions that were disbursed. Authority in August last year.

According to the Authority, the retirement pension remains the ultimate goal of participating in social insurance, as it secures a fixed income for the insured and his family due to the emergence of any risks while he is at work or after retirement, explaining that there is a joint responsibility between the Authority and the insured in achieving the objectives of the social insurance system. .

The authority said: “The continued work of the insured for the longest possible period helps in improving his retirement pension and increasing the insurance resources of the authority in which it invests optimally to provide the best insurance benefits for the insured upon retirement.”

It affirmed its keenness to support retirees and beneficiaries in all possible ways by providing the best proactive services to these groups, in addition to adopting projects that contribute to supporting retirees towards the “Loyalty Fingerprint” project that the Authority announced in early July for retirees and their families to benefit from the benefits and discounts available in The application is in accordance with the partnerships signed by the Authority with a number of strategic partners in the country to provide the necessary support in the field of consumer and health services to retirees who contributed to building and serving the country before reaching the stage of retirement.