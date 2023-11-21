The Hungarian animal health authorities have detected a new outbreak of bird flu in the province of Békés, in the south of the country, where 7,400 geese have been slaughtered, the agricultural portal agrarszektor.hu reported today.

The laboratory of the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) has confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain, highly pathogenicon a farm near the city of Orosháza.

The authorities have established the necessary security measures, such as surveillance and protection zones within a three-kilometer radius.

The Nébih has drawn attention to the fact that biosafety standards They must be respected in the country, where several outbreaks of avian flu have been detected in recent weeks.

According to data from that entity, since November 7, the presence of the virus has been confirmed in at least 12 farms in the country, mainly in southern and eastern provinces.

In accordance with official regulations, at the same time that the affected cattle were slaughtered, the epidemiological research to clarify the causes. Thus, the experts designated an expanded protection and surveillance (observation) area within a 3-kilometer radius around the farm.

One of the greatest risks for the spread of the disease among poultry farms is the migration of wild birds, so counties that have high risk alarms They maintain a mandatory confinement.

The most effective way to protect yourself from the spread of the virus is careful, thorough and consistent compliance with the rules of epidemic prevention.



EFE

