The olive is the new green gold, from which the treasure of olive oil is distilled, the price of which is already well over 10 euros in a supermarket. The two products have become loot for rural crime, especially in the current harvest campaign, as demonstrated by the recovery in municipalities of Seville of 74 tons of stolen olives, a commodity valued at more than half a million euros. The Civil Guard reported this morning on Operation Alxaraf-Saco (the first word is the Arabic name for Aljarafe, a region in Seville), in which it has dismantled an olive theft network, another that stole copper from the facilities of irrigation of the olive groves, has arrested a receiver of mango products and they have caught red-handed clandestine harvesters who were plundering manzanilla olives (table olives and very widespread in Seville). Twelve people have been arrested and another eleven are being investigated for these overlapping plots of theft and marketing of stolen olives. Among them, the manager of an olive sales point who has a long history of purchasing stolen products.

The Civil Guard first found the copper thieves, who were endangering the crops by stealing the irrigation facilities. The agents verified that the leader of the group also stole large quantities of olives, which he delivered to a purchasing stand in the town of Pilas, “clandestinely, late at night and behind closed doors.” The owner of the warehouse placed the olives directly in brine, to prevent them from being found during an inspection. Eight people were arrested in this first phase, almost all for the theft of the product.

The agents then went after the receivers. A commission of civil guards, technicians from the Regional Agrarian Office (OCA) of Sanlúcar la Mayor and officials from the ministries of Health and Consumer Affairs and Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development (food quality) of the Junta de Andalucía inspected the center of suspicious purchase, they arrested the regent (with a history of receipt) and investigated four of his sons “for their collaboration in the purchase and dressing of the stolen olives to ensure they were quickly placed on the market.” Three other people were arrested and seven more were investigated in this phase of the coup.

In total, the Civil Guard has immobilized 374 drums of seasoned olives with a total of 73,350 kilograms and an approximate market value for the consumer of half a million euros. Likewise, reports were drawn up for very serious violations for illegally dumping waste and having a septic tank in unsanitary conditions. And while all this was happening, three people were caught stealing olives in the town of Arahal. They were arrested with 1,270 kilos of manzanilla olives, valued at 2,408 euros. Stolen and likely destined for the suspicious sales center.

The operation confirms the importance that criminals are giving to the theft of olives and olive oil. The operation has been carried out by the Roca team of Sanlúcar la Mayor, within the “Response Plan against thefts in agricultural holdings” and specifically during the intensification phase on the prevention and investigation of crimes related to the present campaign. olive harvesting. And it comes after the successive thefts of 7,000 liters of oil in Luque (Córdoba) in August; the 50,000 stolen in the Cordoba town of Priego; the 17 tons stolen in Madrid…