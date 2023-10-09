The agency added in a statement issued by it that the numbers are likely to increase with the continuation of violent bombardment and air strikes, including on civilian areas.

The agency indicated in its statement that an UNRWA school housing displaced families in the Gaza Strip was subjected to direct bombardment, and severe damage was caused to the school, which houses more than 225 people.

He explained that UNRWA teams are providing families with shelter and clean water, and supplies are being prepared for delivery to families, including food, hygiene supplies and cleaning materials.

UNRWA called for the protection of civilians at all times and an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need to spare schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, from attack ever.