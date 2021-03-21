Inside a nightclub, without maintaining security measures and, some, in possession of drugs. Thus, they found 74 people early on Saturday inside a nightclub in the leisure area of ​​Atalayas, in Murcia, agents of the Murcia Local Police.

A call alerted the Corps that an unusual activity was taking place in the establishment for the time of the pandemic, in which the discos do not have permission to carry out their usual activity.

The agents appeared in the area and discovered that there was a doorman in the premises regulating access. After entering the interior, they found 74 people in one of the rooms, most of them without masks, and some in possession of narcotic substances. Those attending the illegal party were sitting at tables and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The agents filed multiple complaints for possession of narcotic drugs, in addition to sanctions for skipping the restrictive measures due to the coronavirus. In addition, they denounced the local for carrying out an activity not allowed by the anticovid regulations.