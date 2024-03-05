Investments in technology grew 20% in 2023, compared to the previous year

At least 74% of Brazilian micro, small and medium-sized companies already use artificial intelligence in some professional activity. That's what I said to Microsoft in a study in conjunction with the Edelman Communication.

Every computer system that imitates human-like cognitive functions, such as learning and problem solving, is considered artificial intelligence in some form. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB)

The scenario shows that regardless of the size of the company, the use of AI in everyday life is already part of the market reality. At least 59% of companies stated that they will have advanced in adopting AI in 2023.

According to the study, investments in technology grew 20% in 2023, compared to the previous year. They were second only to those allocated to cloud storage technology, which received 56% of the money allocated to innovation.

When looking at companies that were born digitally, the search for advancement in technology was 25% greater than those that are not native to the internet. The investment, however, raised an alert regarding cybersecurity.

According to Microsoft, at the same time that investments in technology increased, security solutions were also a priority on the agenda. At least 43% invested in security in 2023. The number in 2022 was 39%.

The threats, the companies reported, occurred at 16% of companies. Measures to prevent attacks include training, purchasing security technology and hiring external experts.

“When a technology evolves, new forms of cyber threats also emerge and acting to mitigate these risks needs to be part of companies’ strategies and investments”, said the vice president of Microsoft in Brazil, Andrea Cerqueira.

The study interviewed 300 leaders of companies with up to 250 employees. Among the positions of the interviewees were owners or partners of the companies, managers, directors and vice-presidents.

Microsoft invests in Copilot

Microsoft has invested in artificial intelligence for companies through “Copilot”, generative AI focused on releasing creativity and improving professional skills, helps employees optimize their time.

“Copilot” is Microsoft's app that uses AI to help users perform tasks such as writing text, creating presentations, and summarizing inboxes, emails, and meetings.