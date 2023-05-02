The report on the results of school supervision for the current academic year, issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, yesterday, revealed that 74% of private schools in Dubai provide quality of life services and activities at a “high” or “very high” level.

The authority stated that parents of all students of private schools in Dubai can benefit from brief reports, specially designed for them to monitor the reality of the quality of education in their children’s schools. The most prominent aspects of the performance of his children’s school, the level of quality of services provided to them, the strengths of the school, and the aspects that need to be developed.

The Director General of the Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, said: “We were keen that the brief reports provide an important qualitative addition to every parent of a student in Dubai, as they provide accurate and simplified information on the most important aspects of the educational process in his children’s school, which qualifies them to be a reliable reference that can be used by a parent.” Students refer to it when choosing a suitable school for their children.

He added, “During the current year, we focused on evaluating quality of life services and activities, and there is no doubt that the achievement of nearly three quarters of these schools to a (high) level or better indicates the importance that our schools attach to providing education that supports enhancing the quality of life of our students, and enables them to achieve a prosperous future.” ».

Al-Karam affirmed the authority’s aspirations to enhance the role of parents in supporting the quality of school life, within the framework of strong partnership relations between the student’s guardian and the school.

The current academic year witnessed the identification of major aspects for evaluating the quality of life in private schools, and they include leading and following up efforts to achieve and enhance the quality of life, constructive interaction with the concerned parties, providing the necessary support for them, and the processes for enabling the quality of life and its outputs. Developing and consolidating the quality of life in every school.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Authority’s School Inspection Bureau, Fatima Ibrahim Balrahaif, appreciated the efforts made by school leaders to enhance the quality of life of students, especially that the results of school inspection have shown the success of school leaders in more than three quarters of our schools in preparing a clear vision for the quality of life and disseminating it. On the school community, so that it is an essential basis for formulating policies, practices and services provided by the school.

She indicated that school leaders need to focus more on collecting and analyzing available data, in order to benefit from them in designing and implementing services that have an influential role in enhancing the quality of life of the school community.

She pointed out that the results of school inspection revealed the existence of a mutual relationship between the quality of life and student outcomes, including levels of school participation, and students’ positive learning experiences.

With regard to schools’ efforts to achieve constructive interaction with stakeholders within the quality of students’ life, the results of school inspection showed that more than 80% of private schools in Dubai have achieved a “high” or better level of quality within the evaluation component related to student care. Schools to identify challenges that affect the quality of life of their students, and designate specific experienced members of these schools to provide care, guidance and support to students.

According to the results of school inspections in the current academic year, more than 80% of private schools achieved quality within the “high” level or better in the element of enhancing students’ quality of life experiences through their keenness to enable these schools for their students to express their sense of safety, appreciation and belonging to the school community. Ensure that their awareness of aspects related to their quality of life is enhanced during their school day, and that they are encouraged to apply them in their behaviour, attitudes and interaction.

The results showed the importance of private schools focusing on enhancing the quality of life in the educational curriculum by preparing programs dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of students and developing their social skills.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announced on the third of April the results of the quality of the general performance of all the private schools that were subject to control operations for the current academic year, and there are 199 private schools in Dubai, as the results showed that about 77% of Dubai students are receiving education within the category « Good” or better for the current academic year, compared to 70% during the academic year 2018-2019. Also, 25 schools achieved an improvement in performance compared to the last full inspection cycle, and more than 39,795 male and female students benefited from the improved performance of these schools.

Schools that have identified challenges that affect the quality of life of their students and work to guide and support them.