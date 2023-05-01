The School Inspection Results Report for the current academic year, issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, revealed yesterday that 74% of private schools in Dubai provide quality of life services and activities at a “high” or “very high” level.

The authority stated that parents of all students of private schools in Dubai can benefit from brief reports designed specifically for them to monitor the reality of the quality of education in their children’s schools, as each of them gets a simplified explanation of the evaluations of aspects of the school’s work and the significance of each evaluation, which allows him to accurately view the most prominent Aspects of his children’s school’s performance and the level of quality of services provided to them, the strengths of the school, and the aspects that need to be developed.

The Director General of the Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, said: “We were keen that the brief reports provide an important qualitative addition to every parent of a student in Dubai, as they provide accurate and simplified information on the most important aspects of the educational process in his children’s school, which qualifies them to be a reliable reference that can be used by a parent.” Students refer to it when choosing a suitable school for their children.

He added: “During the current year, we focused on evaluating the quality of life services and activities, and there is no doubt that the achievement of nearly three quarters of these schools to a (high) level or better indicates the importance that our schools attach to providing education that supports enhancing the quality of life of our students and enables them to achieve a prosperous future.” .

Al-Karm affirmed the authority’s aspirations to enhance the role of parents in supporting the quality of school life within the framework of strong partnership relations between the student’s guardian and the school.

The current academic year witnessed the identification of key aspects for evaluating the quality of life in private schools, including leading and following up efforts to achieve and enhance quality of life, constructive interaction with stakeholders, providing the necessary support for them, and processes for enabling quality of life and its outputs. And the consolidation of the quality of life in every school.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Authority’s School Inspection Bureau, Fatima Ibrahim Balrahaif, appreciated the efforts made by school leaders to enhance the quality of life of students, especially since the results of school supervision have shown the success of school leaders in more than three quarters of our schools in preparing a clear vision for the quality of life and disseminating it to all The school community, so that it is a mainstay for formulating the policies, practices and services provided by the school.

She indicated that school leaders need to focus more on collecting and analyzing the available data in order to benefit from it in designing and implementing services that have an influential role in enhancing the quality of life of the school community. She pointed out that the results of school inspection revealed the existence of a mutual relationship between the quality of life and student outcomes, including levels of school participation, and students’ positive learning experiences.

With regard to schools’ efforts to achieve constructive interaction with stakeholders within the quality of students’ life, the results of school inspection showed that more than 80% of private schools in Dubai have achieved a “high” or better level of quality within the evaluation component related to student welfare. To identify challenges affecting the quality of life of its students, and to designate specific experienced members of these schools to provide care, guidance and support to students.





According to the results of school inspections in the current academic year, more than 80% of private schools achieved quality within the “high” level or better in the element of enhancing students’ quality of life experiences through their keenness to enable these schools for their students to express their sense of safety, appreciation and belonging to the school community. Ensure that their awareness of aspects related to their quality of life is enhanced during their school day, and that they are encouraged to apply them in their behaviour, attitudes and interaction. The results showed the importance of private schools focusing on enhancing the quality of life in the educational curriculum by preparing programs dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of students and developing their social skills.