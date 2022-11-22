“Without family members at home, independence would be almost nil”. This is the thought of 74% of the 23 patients with spinal muscular atrophy, multiple sclerosis and muscular dystrophies interviewed for a survey qualitative pilot conducted by the multidisciplinary team Nemo Lab and Nemo Clinical Center. The results of the study, which also involved 23 caregivers, were illustrated this morning in Rome on the occasion of the press presentation of the project ‘We inhabit new spaces of freedom‘, promoted by Biogen and the Nemo Clinical Centres, in collaboration with Nemo Lab and under the patronage of Aisla (Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association), Famiglie Sma (Parents Association for Research on Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and Uildm (Italian Union against muscular dystrophy).

According to the survey, for 78% of patients with Sma, ALS and muscular dystrophies “having the ability to turn the lights on and off yourself would be key“”. Hence the fundamental need – it was reiterated during the event – to support the independence and autonomy of people experiencing serious disabilities, such as those caused by neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases.

That’s not all: half (50%) of the patients and caregivers interviewed are dissatisfied with the information received on the devices to improve their autonomy and 7 out of 10 are unaware that some of these solutions are paid for by the National Health Service, against a large confidence in environmental control technologies and a desire to use them more.