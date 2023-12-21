Research shows that 15% do not care if the model is dictatorial; another 7% say that a closed regime is acceptable

Search Datafolha released this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) indicates that 74% of Brazilians prefer a democratically oriented government. 15% are indifferent as to whether the government model is dictatorial or democratic. Another 7% say that dictatorship is acceptable. And 4% did not know how to answer.

The pushing was carried out on December 5th with 2,004 people over the age of 16 in 135 cities. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The preference for democratic government is related to the income of the interviewees. Among those earning up to 2 minimum wages, 67% support the model. While, among those who earn more than 5 minimum wages, the level of adherence is 88%.

Regarding the education of those interviewed who support democracy as a form of government, 61% who studied until elementary school support the model. 89% of those with higher education say they support the regime.



Read too: