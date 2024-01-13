Aviation regulatory body in the US wants more data to release flights; planes had safety lapses in Alaska Airlines incident

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in the United States has asked Boeing to provide more information to approve the 737 Max 9 aircraft to return to service. In a statement issued on Friday (12 January 2024), the agency reported that it made the decision after analyzing the inspection proposed by Boeing. Here's the complete (PDF – 159 kB).

“We are working to ensure nothing like this happens again,” said the FAA administrator, Mike Whitaker. “Our only concern is the safety of American travelers and the Boeing 737-9 Max will not return to the skies until we are fully satisfied that it is safe.”

In early January, Alaska Airlines decided to suspend the operation of all 65 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for inspections after what appears to be an emergency exit door came loose during the flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, a city in California (which is the namesake of the Canadian province of Ontario).

Video circulating on social media shows the interior of the plane and a hole on the left side of the aircraft. According to Alaska Airlines, the flight returned safely to Portland. On board were 171 passengers and 6 crew.

Watch (1min14s):

BIGGER OPERATOR