Corona virus infection was found in 734 more people in Gujarat on Friday, while three more infected people died due to this infectious disease. The Health Department said that the total number of infections in Gujarat has reached 2,45,772, while the deadly virus has killed 4,309 people. The department said in a release that on Friday, 907 patients beat the infection. With this, a total of 2,31,800 patients have become infection free. In the state, 9,663 patients are undergoing treatment for infection.

On the other hand, an expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday recommended the approval of Oxford’s anti-corona virus vaccine Kovishield for limited emergency use in India, which would depend on certain regulatory provisions. Official sources gave this information.

Sources said the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 asked Bharat Biotech to speed up the process to include participants for its ongoing clinical trials. It also said that an interim impact analysis could be conducted for further discussion on the limited emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 anti-vaccine cocaine.

The committee has implemented certain regulatory provisions recommending the approval of the emergency use of the anti-Kovid-19 vaccine in Oxford, which states that the vaccine is intended to increase immunity in people 18 years or older to prevent the disease. It is and two doses should be given through muscle injection at a difference of four to six weeks.