The company said that the strong growth was driven by the onshore drilling services and oilfield services sectors, coinciding with all other sectors achieving positive results on an annual basis, in line with the company’s plan to enable ADNOC to accelerate achieving the goal of raising crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels. daily by 2027.

The company’s business results showed that last year’s net profit increased by 33 percent during 2022, to reach 2.95 billion dirhams (equivalent to $802 million) after strong growth in land drilling work, which was boosted by the operation of 8 new rigs during the past year.

During the last quarter of 2022, the company also achieved the highest quarterly revenue ever, after reaching 2.69 billion dirhams ($733 million), an increase of 27 percent year-on-year.

ADNOC Drilling’s net profit increased 61 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, to reach 859.4 million dirhams ($234 million), compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The company’s expectations for the current year showed that its revenues will range between 3 and 3.2 billion dollars, an increase of 20 percent on an annual basis, and that the net profit will range between 850 million and one billion dollars.

The company’s expectations also showed that the range of capital expenditures during the year 2023 ranges between 1.3 – 1.75 billion dollars.

For his part, the CEO of the company, Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Sayari, said that ADNOC Drilling has issued updated directives to achieve the goal of raising production capacity of 5 million barrels per day by 2027, adding that the volume of long-term contracts awarded to the company amounted to 10 billion. dollar.