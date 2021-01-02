On Saturday, 731 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people infected with this virus till now reached 243302. Nine more deaths from the disease have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3627.

According to a Madhya Pradesh health officer, during the last 24 hours, three deaths have been confirmed in the state due to corona virus infection in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Vidisha and one in Gwalior and Harda.

He said, so far 880 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state in Indore, while 581 in Bhopal, 102 in Ujjain, 148 in Sagar, 242 in Jabalpur and 204 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that on Saturday, 183 new cases of Kovid-19 came in Indore district, while 173 new cases came in Bhopal. He said that out of a total of 243302 infected people in the state till now, 230586 patients have gone home healthy and 9089 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Saturday, 855 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.