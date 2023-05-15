730 pre-compiled 2023: all the information on the tax return for the year 2022 and deadlines

The channel of theRevenue Agency for the delivery of the models of 730 pre-filled 2023. The taxpayer can choose whether to send the document for the tax declaration relating to 2022 as it is by clicking on the enter or integrate it. Anyone who has already submitted the 730 or the Redditi form, as stated in the Revenue Agency FAQs, and “has encountered an error can cancel the previous declaration and send, via the web application, a new declaration starting from May 17th“.

730 pre-compiled 2023: the Vadenecum of the Revenue Agency

The Revenue Agency itself has published a vadenecum to help you fill out the form 730 pre-filled 2023. We remind you that the data must be transmitted by October 2, 2023as September 30th and October 1st coincide with Saturday and Sunday.

Model 730 pre-filled 2023 contains information such as:

income from employment and those similar to it and available from the CUs transmitted electronically

occasional self-employment income

interest expense on mortgages and life risk insurance premiums

contributions paid for domestic employment relationships

health, veterinary and university expenses

From this year it is possible to integrate the model 730 pre-filled 2023 with the following entries:

expenses incurred for state courses of advanced training and artistic and musical specialization, and the relative reimbursements

rents for accommodation used as main residence and expenses for rents incurred in favor of off-site university students

real estate brokerage costs incurred for the purchase of the main residence (home bonus)

the tax credit for water purifiers and the reduction of plastic consumption (drinking water bonus)

