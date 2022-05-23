Online starting today, Monday 23 May, the 730 pre-filled 2022. Citizens will be able to consult their model by accessing the reserved area on the Revenue Agency website with Spid, electronic identity card or national service card. In fact, the models prepared by the taxman will be available, which based on the information in its possession has already entered 1 billion and 200 million data.

From Tuesday 31 May it will be possible to send the declaration, accepting it as it is or proceed with:

– modification of data;

– integration of information;

– sending the declaration to the Revenue Agency.

The tax return calendar has four other important dates to mark in red. As for the month of June, from the 6th it is possible to send the corrective Income form to correct or replace the 730 form or the Income form already sent. By June 20, however, it is possible to cancel the 730 sent (but be careful, because it can only be done once).

Finally, the other two dates mark the deadline for submitting the tax return. As Money.it explains, the 730 form must be submitted by September 30th, while the Income form must be sent by November 30th.

The novelty of 2022 is the possibility of entrusting the management of one’s declaration to a family member. In particular, it will be possible to grant a power of attorney to the spouse or a relative (or similar) within the fourth degree through a specific model, available on the institutional website of the Agency. The model can be sent by the taxpayer (represented) directly online through the electronic services, attaching a copy of the representative’s identity card or via certified e-mail to any provincial revenue department. In the case of transmission via certified e-mail of a scan of the paper document (for example the power of attorney form signed on paper) and in the case of presentation at a counter of the Agency it will be necessary to attach a copy of the identity card of both, represented and representative.

It will also be possible to choose a trusted person other than a family member. If the person to whom you intend to entrust the management of your declaration is not the spouse or a relative within the fourth degree, it will still be possible to confer the power of attorney at an office. A further simplification is then provided for people unable to go to the Agency due to pathologies: in this case the power of attorney can be presented directly by the representative, together with a certificate from the general practitioner of the represented person. The power of attorney cannot be conferred on a professional basis; moreover, each taxpayer can designate only one representative and each person can be designated by a maximum of three taxpayers. The qualifications will be valid until 31 December of the year in which they were issued.

Pre-filled even easier for the heirs, who from this year will be able to request the necessary qualification to access the family member’s declaration directly online, without therefore having to go to the office. Finally, whoever submits the declaration as a parent, guardian or support administrator, will be able to send the request for the qualification, as well as with the usual methods, also through the online service “Delivery of documents and requests”, available in the reserved area of the Revenue website.