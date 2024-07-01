With 16 victims, including three minors, June became the deadliest month for women in Ciudad Juarez and the Juarez Valley. During the first half of 2024, until yesterday afternoon, there were 73 murdered women.

According to data from the Office of the Attorney General (FGE) and journalistic follow-ups, in January were 13 women were deprived of their lives in a malicious manner in this border14 in February, 10 in March, nine in April, 11 in May and at the time of going to press, there were 16 in June.

The latest victim was beaten to death early yesterday morning in a home located on Leonardo Bernal and Lorenzo García streets, in the Kilometro 20 neighborhood.

Through a press release, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported yesterday that a unit of municipal agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work at the roundabout located at the intersection of the Pan-American Highway and Independencia Boulevard were intercepted by a woman, who asked them for help.

The woman was traveling in a vehicle and told them that her husband, Carlos Gabriel CR, 23 years old, had taken the life of her aunt, and led the officers to a house located at the intersection of Leonardo Bernal and Lorenzo García streets, in the Kilometer 20 neighborhood.

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an individual outside the indicated residence, holding a baseball bat with blood stains, and the man had blood marks on his body and clothing, so they proceeded to arrest him,” it was reported.

Upon entering the house, the officers found the lifeless body of a woman, who turned out to be the aunt of the alleged perpetrator, with several head injuries caused by blows, so the suspect was arrested and handed over to the investigating authorities for his alleged responsibility in the femicide.

On Friday the 28th, another woman was found dead on Gardenias and Cafeto streets in the Francisco Villa neighborhood, after having been shot along with another man, when they were apparently throwing the lifeless body of another man wrapped in blankets.

On Thursday, the 27th, authorities recorded two more murders of women. The first was that of a 26-year-old woman who was killed in front of U.S. agents guarding the banks of the Rio Grande – called the Rio Bravo on the Mexican side – at the height of international marker number four.

According to witnesses, men who arrived in a vehicle shouted at her in a house and when she came out she was shot, leaving her body lying on Bellavista and Nadadores streets, just a few meters from Estados Unidos.

During the night, authorities found the body of another victim between 25 and 30 years old, wrapped in a blanket in a vacant lot on Tezontle and Calhidra streets, in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood.

On Wednesday, June 26, Noreli PM, 23 years old, died at the General Hospital, where she had been hospitalized since Thursday, June 6 with gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, May 22, another body was found in the town of San Agustín, whose tattoos were disseminated by the FEM in order to determine its whereabouts: a monkey sticking out its tongue, the figure of a rose, some flowers on the back and the legend “karma” on the right arm.

On the afternoon of Wednesday the 19th, another woman was shot dead outside a home on Argentina Street in the Partido Romero neighborhood.

On Saturday the 15th, there were two victims: a 9-year-old girl identified as MAHM, who died after being beaten, allegedly by her grandfather, after having been sexually assaulted in a house in the Andrés Figueroa neighborhood; and Isela EM, who had been deprived of her liberty in Eco 2000 the day before.

On Thursday, June 13, another female corpse was found in a vacant lot in the Valle de Fundadores neighborhood. The cause of death was head trauma caused by a gunshot wound.

On Monday the 10th, there were two more victims of suffocation. The first was found in the Acequia Madre on the street Camino a Ortiz Rubio and Camino Viejo a San José and the second in a vacant lot on the streets Enrique Creel and José Antonio de Arce in the Valle de Fundadores neighborhood.

On Friday, June 7, 12-year-old Diana was murdered outside a home in the Hidalgo neighborhood, where three other men, including her father and grandfather, were shot.

On Sunday, June 2, the victim was Luisa Emily Moreno Chavira, 27, who was shot while traveling in a pickup truck with a man on Henry Dunant Street.

And on the first day of the month, JZ, 4 years old, was murdered outside a house in the Independencia I neighborhood along with her father and another man, and Jénifer Sánchez Borrego, 23 years old, whose body was found between blankets on Camino Real, were murdered.

Possible change in the figure

The June figure could rise from 16 to 19 victims, if the judge reclassifies the crime of reckless homicide to intentional homicide today during the hearing to determine whether or not to prosecute the American Henry R., 45, for the death of the teenagers Nemesis Gissel, Daniel Michelle and Angélica.

The three minors died on the afternoon of Monday, June 24, when the man who was driving intoxicated with cocaine and marijuana crashed a Jeep Wrangler into the blue Honda Civic, in which the teenagers and two other women were traveling, in the underpass of Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard.

According to data from the FGE, during the first half of 2023, 76 women were killed, 16 of which were classified as femicide.