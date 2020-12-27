In Moscow, over the past day, 73 more patients with coronavirus have died. This was announced by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in Telegram-channel.

Thus, the number of deaths of patients with coronavirus in the capital rose to 10,913. 77 deaths were reported yesterday.

In Moscow over the past day, 7,480 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 779,584. For all the time, 599,541 patients have been cured of COVID-19 in the city, of which 5,602 have been cured in the past 24 hours.

