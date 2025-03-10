73% of the judges believe that the judicial dome access system is discriminatory for women

Three out of four judges consider that the system of access to the domes of the main courts is discriminatory for women. It is one of the main data that the study “causes of the low participation of women in the charges of discretionary appointment of the judiciary” presented this Monday in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The purpose of the report, prepared based on more than 300 interviews, is to identify the obstacles of women to reach the judicial dome, where they are infrareprenened despite the fact that they are a majority in the judiciary, where it is accessed by opposition.

On the other hand, the designations of senior judicial positions – the presidents of the Chamber and of the magistrates of the Supreme Court and the presidents of the National Court, the Superior Courts of Justice and their rooms and the provincial hearings – are held discretionally by the vowels of the CGPJ.

The regulations that regulate them are governed by the principles of “merit and capacity” and takes into account elements such as seniority in the judicial career or belonging to a certain jurisdictional order; But also other subjects such as significant sentences issued, legal production (books, articles …) or participation in courses or conferences. In addition, applicants undergo public interviews, although scores assigned to merits are not published.

The study argues that women perceive that when the measures are not established so that the appointments are based on objective processes and, as the process is not transparent, “they feel unprotected against discriminatory decisions.” At this point, the report indicates that the lack of guarantees of obtaining a discretionary position under conditions of equality, even if all merits are gathered, discouraged their candidacies to the highest positions of the race.

Thus, although the respondents admit that there may be internal barriers, the majority consider that the main reason why they do not appear to the selection processes is the current configuration of the access system to those charges. More than 65% cites the work overload in the position they perform and the one that would involve a discretionary position, as well as family responsibilities. Something more than half considers that the approach to the bodies of power and the tasks associated with these types of charges are also an obstacle.

At the study’s elaboration dates, 64.4% of the judges and magistrates were intended in a single -person organ. In his opinion, these are positions that gather, in general, the worst working conditions and give less facilities to reconcile work and family life. 74.3% of those surveyed are mothers and, of these, almost half (49%) have sons or daughters under 12 years. One third assumes older care tasks and only 14% perform activities that can be useful for future promotion.

In the opinion of six out of ten surveyed, the difficulties in the conciliation totally influence (43.8%) or enough (22.3%) in their possibilities of reaching positions of responsibility. For 19.7 % weigh little and for the remaining 14.23 %, nothing. The lack of self -confidence – the so -called impostor syndrome – is not a barrier for a large majority of magistrates and judges surveyed, since 72.9% believe they have the capacity to occupy a discretionary position.

Gender gap

Since the incorporation of women into the judiciary, the gender gap has been explained by the structure of the judicial system itself, due to the relevance of age and antiquity. That is, the low presence of women in these positions was justified because they did not meet the seniority requirements that the regulations establish. However, the report emphasizes that “the data shows that this is not the reason that explains the difference.”

In relation to the selected candidacies, only 22% of the total women who participate in these procedures access the position. Men, on the other hand, have a higher success rate: 35.59% of those who appear to the selection call obtain a place. In addition, the study points out that those that are chosen will not have the same opportunities as their classmates once occupy the position. It is more frequent that they are replaced soon. That is, they occupy the position for less time compared to men.

On how to favor women’s access to discretionary positions, almost 80% of the judges and magistrates surveyed believe that measures to promote equality within the race are necessary. Thus, 98.9% agree to improve the transparency of the selection process and the evaluable criteria. Nine out of ten think that scores assigned to merits (95%) and establishing criteria more linked to position performance (95.6%) should be published. They also advise to expand the measures that favor conciliation (90.3%).

The report, led by the CGPJ Equality Commission, has been prepared between December 2023 and September 2024 by the Public Sector Women Association in three phases: a documentary during which a statistical analysis was carried out to know the research context; a qualitative aimed at identifying the barriers for the access of women to discretionary positions and collecting proposals; and one in which the survey conducted for judges and magistrates from all over Spain was prepared. The statistical data used for the study are those of 2023.