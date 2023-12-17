73% of Peruvians consider that the country's economic situation is worse now than last year, a survey carried out by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) and published in the newspaper La República.

This negative assessment with respect to the economy increases outside Metropolitan Lima, in women, in people over 40 years old and those located in the low socioeconomic sectors.

20% of those surveyed say that the economic context is the same and 6% consider that it is better than the previous year.

On October 20, the Peruvian Minister of Economy and Finance, Álex Contreras, recognized that the country's economy was in recession and the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) released this Friday indicated that national production fell by 0.65% from January to October of this year due to the negative impact of fishing and construction.

And the survey remembers that in June 2022, a 78% also stated that the economic situation was worse than twelve months before, that is, before former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) assumed the presidency.

On the other hand, 81% of those surveyed consider that security in Peru is worse than twelve months ago.

The perception of insecurity is the same among men as it is among women, but it grows in Metropolitan Lima and urban Peru, and in people over 40 years old.

And regarding politics, 69% of those surveyed consider that the situation is worse than twelve months ago, a similar figure of 73% noted the same in April 2022, “reflecting two years with a political situation in permanent tension “added the IEP.

“This perception is greater in the central and southern macrozones, in those over 40 years of age and those who indicated that they are very interested in politics,” the survey detailed.

On the other hand, 68% of Peruvians surveyed say that corruption has increased in the last year.

Dina Boluarte, president of Peru.

All segments think this way, but it intensifies outside Lima, in people over 40 years old, in low-income sectors and who disapprove of the current administration of President Dina Boluarte.



The survey was carried out on 1,210 Peruvians distributed in 24 departments, 157 provinces and 447 districts between December 8 and 13, 2023, and has an estimated maximum error of ± 2.8 points for the results at the national level.

EFE

