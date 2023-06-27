Mexico City.- 73 percent of company executives in the world consider that there are risks in the exploitation of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), mainly due to security mechanisms, said a Salesforce report.

“Business leaders want to embrace generative AI, but have concerns about associated risks such as hallucinations, toxicity, privacy and bias, which has created a trust gap,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of technology company Salesforce.

Generative AI is one that is responsible for creating new and original content, through the collection of information from third parties or databases.

The study indicates that 60 percent of users are unaware of how to keep data secure, private, and prevent it from being compromised by cybercriminals.

Meanwhile, a survey by the firm Equinix maintains that, in the particular case of Mexico, 40 percent of the managers of the Information Technology (IT) areas maintain their doubts about how to adapt AI in their work models.

Respondents revealed that the main factors discouraging the adoption of this technology include a lack of internal knowledge, with 47 percent; increase in operating costs, with 46 percent, and slow technological implementation, with 41 percent.

However, Mexican executives do plan to use AI for IT operations, cybersecurity, and research and development in the coming months.

“IT leaders are looking to use more AI in a significant way in almost all business functions, so it is important that companies have an adequate digital infrastructure,” said Amet Novillo, CEO of Equinix Mexico.