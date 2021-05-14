Gaza (dpa)

Yesterday, the Government Media Office in Gaza announced losses of more than 73 million dollars in the Strip, as a result of the continuous Israeli attacks for the fifth consecutive day.

The head of the Government Media Office, Salameh Maarouf, said during a press conference in Gaza that among this was direct losses of $ 15 million in economic and commercial facilities, as a result of the Israeli raids, including the bombing of 3 local banks’ headquarters.

Maarouf stated that Israel targeted 60 government headquarters, which varied between police headquarters, security and service facilities. Estimates of direct losses as a result of that amounted to 10 million dollars.

According to Maarouf, Israel launched 750 raids on the Gaza Strip, destroying 500 housing units, between total and partial demolitions, and 350 housing units were damaged in a moderate and minor way, while 32 towers and residential buildings were bombed and completely demolished.